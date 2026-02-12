Bouquets & Bubbles® Will Deliver Valentine’s Day Flower Love to Sunrise Children’s Hospital on February 14

Bedside-ready arrangements will be hand-delivered by Child Life to kids and families

...we can deliver a moment that changes the emotional temperature of the day...” — Anthem Pleasant

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day is usually filled with small joys—cards taped to the fridge, candy hearts, classroom parties, hugs that say "you matter".But for some families, February 14 arrives inside a hospital.It can arrive with beeping monitors, long hallways, and the quiet bravery of parents trying to stay strong while their child rests in a bed that isn’t at home. It can arrive with kids who are missing their friends, their routines, their stuffed animals, their own pillows—and the simple feeling of being “normal” on a holiday that’s supposed to be bright.On Saturday, February 14, 2026, Bouquets & Bubbles® will deliver joyful, hospital-friendly floral arrangements to Sunrise Children’s Hospital to help bring a moment of warmth to children and families spending Valentine’s Day in care. The arrangements will be hand-delivered bedside by the hospital’s Child Life Specialist team, ensuring each gift reaches patients through the safest, most supportive channels.Each arrangement is designed to feel playful—like a little celebration that made its way into the room. Bright red, white, and yellow blooms will be arranged in a fun popcorn-style container, created to look kid-forward, colorful, and uplifting. The flowers are permanent botanicals, selected so the gift can be enjoyed beyond Valentine’s Day and to support settings where fresh flowers may be limited.“We can’t take away the reason a child is in the hospital,” said Anthem Pleasant , founder of Bouquets & Bubbles. “But we can deliver a moment that changes the emotional temperature of the day. A child seeing something cheerful at the bedside can feel like a reminder: ‘I’m still a kid. I’m still celebrated. People are thinking of me.’”The delivery will be supported by the expertise of Sunrise Children’s Hospital’s Child Life team—professionals who help children cope with hospitalization through comfort, connection, and developmentally appropriate support. On a day like Valentine’s Day, their role is especially meaningful: they help turn a hospital room into a place where joy is still allowed to show up.The Valentine’s Day delivery is supported in part by Toothbrush Pillow , helping make it possible for more kids and families to receive a gift created purely to comfort and encourage.Bouquets & Bubblesis built on a simple belief: love should reach the bedside.Not only in big gestures, but in small, tangible ones—the kind a child can keep nearby, the kind a parent can look at and breathe a little easier, the kind that says:You’re not alone.On February 14, that message will arrive bedside—one bouquet at a time.For more information or to support future children’s hospital deliveries, visit flowergiving.com.Media Contact:Bouquets & Bubbles| FlowerGiving.com@bouquetsforkidsevents@flowergiving.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.