Picaaso Footwear, an Indian B2B Footwear Manufacturer Strengthens Global Supply Chains Through Quality, Scale, and Trust

AFRICA, NIGERIA, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Picaaso Footwear (Picaaso), Brand of NexGen Footwears Pvt. Ltd. & a major Indian footwear manufacturer , has solidified its position as a key player in global supply chains for footwear by providing high-volume non-leather footwear made in India for international distributors, wholesalers, and private label brands. Picaaso has over 20 years' experience exporting to international customers who require an equal mix of Price and Quality in finished goods, as well as long-term suppliers.The continued evolution of the global footwear marketplace has enhanced the importance of providing consistent quality and a large volume of footwear with dependable lead times and repeat orders to international customers. Therefore, experienced Footwear Manufacturers in India are emerging as key supply chain partners to wholesale and institutional buyers of footwear in order to provide the stability necessary to meet global demand for footwear.Being a Wholesale and B2B Footwear Manufacturer, the brand is well-known in the major trading markets, where it is regarded as a household name among the distributors and footwear traders . As an OEM footwear manufacturer and contract footwear manufacturer, Picaaso is an expert in mass-producing non-leather footwear made from EVA, PU, PVC, and TPR materials. This is beneficial for bulk footwear buyers who look for durability, cost-effectiveness, and consistency in mass-produced items.“Predictable delivery is the key in B2B manufacturing,” said Mr. Vikas Bindal, Director of Picaaso Footwear. “Our strategy has always been to provide reliable quality and make trade partnerships with transparency and consistency. Today’s buyers will evaluate a footwear manufacturer based not only on product specifications but also on their ability to produce shoes within agreed-upon supply chain commitments.”The company has a strong presence and long-standing relationships in East Africa (Kenya, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan), West Africa (Nigeria, Ghana), Central Africa (DRC), Southern Africa (Zambia), the Middle East (UAE), and South Asia (Sri Lanka). The company’s primary exports are to large wholesale networks, which guarantee their products are available at competitive prices and can be delivered reliably so that traders/distributors can buy from them and supply their local markets. Looking ahead, Picaaso is now actively working on expanding its reach. The company is actively planning to export footwear to traders across Oman and in a few selected European countries. By entering these markets, Picaaso aims to build a stronger presence and grow its business in these important new regions.Picaaso Footwear will continue to grow its global B2B footprint by deepening existing relationships and building new ones with international trading customers. The company manufactures primarily in India while developing international trading partners across several other regions in developing its competitive advantage based on its 3 pillars: trust, quality, and quantity.About Picaaso Footwear:Picaaso Footwear is an Indian B2B footwear manufacturer and exporter specializing in OEM footwear manufacturing, contract manufacturing, and bulk footwear supply. With over two decades of export experience, the company serves wholesalers, distributors, private-label brands, and institutional buyers across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East through a trade-driven, reliability-first approach.

Picaaso Footwear proudly hosted a dealer meet in Kenya, bringing together traders, wholesalers, and distributors from across Africa.

