Purple Mango Beauty Enters Beauty & Hair Care Market in U.S. & Canada Purple Mango Beauty Launches The Curl Trainer™ PRO Brush in North American Haircare Market, Revolutionizing Curl Training For Millions Purple Mango Beauty is Delivering The Newest, Innovative Hair Brush & Styling Tool For Curly Hair

A new beauty and hair care company, Purple Mango Beauty, is launching in North America and delivering the next generation of curl defining tools and products.

Purple Mango Beauty and The Curl Trainer Pro are delivering the art of curl training, which supports the natural shape of women's curls, resulting in smoother, more polished curl definition.” — Kristel Shelton, founder/CEO of Purple Mango Beauty

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIAMI–A revolutionary new beauty and hair care company– Purple Mango Beauty (purplemangobeauty.com) (PMB)--announces today it is launching in North America and delivering the next generation of curl training and defining brushes, tools and products including its staple haircare tool, The Curl Trainer™ PRO https://purplemangobeauty.com/products/the-curl-trainer-pro ).Headquartered in Miami, PMB’s premium hair brush, The Curl Trainer™ PRO is available for sale for $39.99 on purplemangobeauty.com and features a 2-in-1 curl defining oversized brush with a volumizing built-in pick engineered to enhance natural curl memory.PMB was founded and is led by Chief Executive Officer, Kristel Shelton, who has made it her mission to bring heat damaged curls back to life. "We created The Curl Trainer™ Pro to promote the art of curl training. We've coined the this new beauty hair care term and define it as the routine practice of reinforcing the natural curl pattern, helping curls form more uniformly, dry with definition, and hold their shape longer between wash days,” Shelton said.When it comes to functionality, PMB’s curl defining hair brush, The Curl Trainer ™ PRO, is equally versatile and multifunctional. From its ergonomic grip handle designed to fit comfortably in a hand to the integrated, volumizing 4-in-1 styling features with a built-in pick directly in the tail end of the hair brush, customers can effortlessly switch between brushing their hair, lifting their roots and adding volume without switching tools. Designed with a built-in curl clumping guide on the outline of The Curl Trainer™ PRO, users can easily separate hair into defined, organized sections (or "curl clumps"), making it a useful everyday styling tool. Strategically sculpted grooves on the back of the hair brush also allow users to guide their hair into uniform sections as they style. “We know that better curl clumps mean better definition and more predictable results, which is what everyone with curly hair wants,” Shelton stated. With The Curl Trainer™ PRO’s larger brush head combined with all of its other features, users can style easier and faster because they can grab more hair with every pass through. When you get down to the art of curl training with the Curl Trainer Pro, users can naturally shape and train their curls, resulting in better curl definition.To celebrate Purple Mango Beauty’s launch into the hair care market, the company is hosting The Curl Trainer™ PRO giveaway on Instagram during February. To automatically enter, simply follow www.instagram.com/PurpleMango.Beauty on Instagram, like the giveaway feed photo pinned on PMB’s Instagram profile, tag 3 friends in the comments section of the same pinned photo and share it on Instagram Stories. “In the first week of March, we will select 3 winners on our official Instagram page. We’re excited to host this giveaway because it will also allow us to connect with beauty content creators and everyday users, who may also have the opportunity to join our mission and become an official PMB brand ambassador,” Shelton said.For users ready to enhance their curly hair journey and revitalize their curls, PMB’s Curl Trainer™ PRO is the industry’s newest, premium, high-performance, multi-functional, curl-defining and volumizing hair brush and styling tool to incorporate into their daily hair care routine. Visit www.purplemangobeauty.com today and enjoy 10 percent off your first order.ABOUT PURPLE MANGO BEAUTYPurple Mango Beauty (PMB) is an innovative hair care beauty company headquartered in Miami, delivering high-performance beauty tools and products that work in harmony with natural curl patterns to strengthen curl memory, and transform curl care with intention. PMB’s hero haircare tool, The Curl Trainer™ Pro, is a thoughtfully curated styling tool created to support curl definition, pattern consistency, and long-term curl recovery via intelligent design. At PMB, beauty isn’t about fitting in— It’s about showing up as your truest self and feeling radiant from root to tip. To learn more about PMB and its founder, products and mission, please visit purplemangobeauty.com. Join Purple Mango Beauty’s haircare movement and share your Curl Diaries on @PurpleMango.Beauty on Instagram and TikTok.

