Physician-Founded Baker Black Introduces One of the Most Comprehensive Integrated Private Care Models

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baker Black today announced its official launch, introducing a private, invitation-only healthcare system designed to integrate medical care, preventive services, longevity planning, nutrition, fitness, and mental health into a single coordinated model with continuous access.Founded by the physician-executives behind Baker Health , a premier concierge primary care and wellness practice, Baker Black was developed in response to a persistent gap in modern healthcare: while high-quality services exist across medicine, prevention, and wellness, they are typically delivered in isolation. Baker Black consolidates these services under one accountable private care structure, replacing fragmented, episodic care with a fully integrated system designed to move with members throughout daily life, travel, and long-term health planning.At the core of the model is access. Each member is supported by a private primary care physician or pediatrician and a dedicated 24/7 concierge care team. Physicians respond directly, coordinate across specialties, and oversee comprehensive care plans that span clinical treatment, preventive screening, longevity strategy, nutrition and metabolic health, fitness and performance planning, and mental health support. Care is delivered in-home, on-demand, and coordinated globally.“Healthcare should not involve waiting rooms, red tape, or disconnected services,” said Dr. Iyad Baker, Co-Founder of Baker Black. “Baker Black integrates medicine, prevention, and wellness into one coordinated system with 24/7 physician access and care delivered wherever our members are.”While concierge medicine has expanded in recent years, most models remain limited in scope—often centered on access to a single physician or a narrow set of services. Baker Black was structured to integrate primary care, pediatrics, diagnostics, prevention, longevity, nutrition, fitness, and mental health within one coordinated framework, supported by continuous physician access and operational infrastructure.Medical services include primary care and pediatrics, urgent and emergent care coordination, advanced diagnostics, and expedited access to elite specialists through established physician networks. Preventive services include comprehensive executive physicals, biomarker analysis, cardiovascular testing, cancer screenings when clinically indicated, and genetic and epigenetic profiling, with results tracked longitudinally to inform long-term health planning.Longevity, performance, and lifestyle services are embedded within care plans rather than offered as standalone programs. These include metabolic optimization, fitness and performance assessments, movement and mobility planning, recovery protocols, and ongoing health monitoring designed to support sustained function and vitality.Nutrition and metabolic care are fully integrated into the model and overseen by a dedicated Director of Nutrition and Metabolism. Programs are developed based on medical data, metabolic markers, genetics, and lifestyle factors, and coordinated alongside primary and preventive care to support long-term health consistency rather than short-term intervention.Mental health is incorporated as a foundational component of care. Members receive structured mental wellness reviews and have access to ongoing therapy services as needed. Pediatric mental health support is integrated into family care plans, aligning emotional wellbeing with physical development and preventive care.Operationally, Baker Black is supported by a concierge team of more than 10 professionals who manage scheduling, specialist referrals, in-home services, travel health planning, and care coordination. This infrastructure is designed to reduce administrative friction and maintain continuity across providers and locations.Care delivery is intentionally flexible. Physicians and care teams provide services in-home, in-office, and during travel, with proactive coordination for members who travel frequently or maintain residences in multiple locations. Travel support includes advance health planning, medication coordination, and destination-specific health protocols.The model is designed for individuals and families. Pediatric members receive 24/7 direct access to their physician, developmental screening, and integrated mental health support. Members may also extend services annually to a family member or close contact for urgent or preventive needs.Baker Black was co-founded by Drs. Iyad and Zeyad Baker alongside Miriam Baker, J.D., M.P.P., whose background includes senior legal and operational leadership roles within large multi-specialty healthcare organizations.“Baker Black was created for individuals and families who expect more from healthcare,” added Dr. Zeyad Baker. “That means proactive oversight, integrated disciplines, and sustained access that extends well beyond traditional care.”Membership to Baker Black is limited and offered by application. For more information or to request a private consultation visit www.bakerblack.com About Baker BlackBaker Black is a private, application-based healthcare ecosystem built to deliver one of the most comprehensive integrated care models available today. Designed as a single coordinated care model, Baker Black provides continuous physician access, in-home services, and globally coordinated support across medicine, prevention, longevity, nutrition, fitness, and mental health to support individuals and families across the full continuum of health. For more information visit www.bakerblack.com

