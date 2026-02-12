Blue Water Spa Named Best Medical Spa by WRAL News for Ninth Consecutive Year

January 2026 recognition reinforces Blue Water Spa’s sustained leadership in aesthetic medicine across the Triangle

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Water Spa has been named Best Medical Spa in Raleigh by WRAL News in the 2026 Voters’ Choice Awards, marking the ninth consecutive year the company has earned this distinction since 2017. The award was announced in January 2026 following community-wide voting across the Triangle region. The recognition reflects sustained patient trust and consistent clinical performance in a highly competitive aesthetic market.Founded in 2002 by CEO Kile Law and board-certified, fellowship-trained plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Law, Blue Water Spa operates two locations in Raleigh and Durham. The North Raleigh flagship spans 9,000 square feet and is fully owned by the practice. The company now serves more than 100,000 guests and employs over 80 team members.“This award represents long-term trust,” said Kile Law. “We have focused on safety, outcomes, and patient experience for over two decades. Being recognized year after year tells us our community sees that commitment.”Blue Water Spa is a physician-owned medical spa. All injectable and laser treatments are performed by licensed medical professionals under the supervision of Dr. Michael Law, who practices on-site. The practice is consistently ranked among the top regional providers of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, laser services, and non-surgical body contouring treatments.WRAL News is the largest television station in the Triangle and one of the region’s most influential media platforms. Its annual Voters’ Choice Awards highlight businesses that earn strong community support.Blue Water Spa has also been recognized as Best Medical Spa in Raleigh by multiple regional publications and voted Best Medical Spa in America by American Spa Magazine. The medical spa has earned Best Place to Work honors in the Raleigh-Durham area and has been recognized for corporate philanthropy and leadership in diversity.As Blue Water Spa expands its visibility beyond the Raleigh market, the 2026 WRAL recognition reinforces its position as a leader in aesthetic medicine across North Carolina and beyond. For more information, visit www.bluewaterspa.com About Blue Water SpaBlue Water Spa is a plastic surgeon-owned and operated medical spa founded in 2002. The company operates locations in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina. Blue Water Spa offers Botox, dermal fillers, laser treatments, regenerative aesthetic medicine, and medical-grade skincare. The practice has served more than 120,000 guests and employs over 50 team members.

