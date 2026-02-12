Grazora is a business education platform and coaching community Jason McKenzie: Founder & President, Grazora

Grazora Launches Business Education Platform to Help Small Business Owners Build Sustainable, System-Driven Companies

Owning a business shouldn’t require sacrificing health, family time, or peace of mind! We provide practical systems & frameworks that help business owners build companies efficiently and sustainably” — Jason McKenzie, founder of Grazora

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazora , a newly launched business education platform and coaching community, announced today its mission to support service-based small business owners seeking to reduce burnout and implement sustainable operational systems. The platform introduces structured frameworks, coaching programs, and educational content aimed at helping entrepreneurs transition from reactive operations to scalable, system-driven business models.Grazora describes a common challenge facing small business owners as the “business cage” — a cycle of long hours, operational overwhelm, financial pressure, and limited personal freedom. The platform was created to address these challenges through structured implementation strategies and community-based accountability.Programs and Resources- Grazora offers multiple programs and educational resources, including:- Wings of Freedom for Business – A foundational framework designed to simplify operations and support structured growth- Group Coaching Experiences – Facilitated peer-based sessions focused on implementation and accountability- The Grazora Life Podcast – Long-form educational conversations featuring actionable business insights, available on major podcast platforms and YouTube- The platform focuses on operational clarity, system development, and sustainable scaling strategies for service-based businesses.Leadership Background Jason McKenzie brings over 15 years of entrepreneurial experience to the launch of Grazora. In 2009, he founded Boise WEB, a digital marketing and SEO agency serving small businesses. He is also the host of the Small Business Big Visibility Podcast and the author of Small Business Big Visibility. His work has been featured in the Idaho Business Review.Grazora also announced plans for a forthcoming flagship book in 2026 centered on operational simplification, foundational business systems, and sustainable growth models. The company has established a long-term objective of supporting one million small business owners in transitioning toward structured, system-based operations that promote stability and quality of life.About GrazoraGrazora is a business education platform and coaching community serving service-based small business owners. The company provides structured frameworks, coaching programs, and educational content designed to help entrepreneurs replace burnout-driven operations with clarity, operational structure, and sustainable systems.

