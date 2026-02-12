Feb 12, 2026

Main Street America Presents Main Street Policy Impact Award to Congressman Mike Ezell

Honored for his leadership in supporting Main Street economic development.

WASHINGTON, DC (February 11, 2026) — Main Street America announced that Congressman Mike Ezell (MS-04) has been selected as an inaugural recipient of the Main Street Policy Impact Award, recognizing his contributions to revitalization of Main Streets across Mississippi’s 4th District and national policy to support economic development through business district organizations.

The Main Street Policy Impact Award is Main Street America’s annual acknowledgement of extraordinary efforts taken at the federal level in support of policy and advocacy for the Main Street movement. Across the nation, 45 states and 1,200 communities participate in the Main Street program to support asset-based economic development focused on their downtowns and commercial corridors. In this inaugural year of the Main Street Policy Impact Award, Main Street America is pleased to honor Rep. Mike Ezell along with Rep. Troy Carter (LA-02) were recognized for their contributions to uplift this network through their leadership.

Representative Ezell was selected in recognition of his role as a steadfast champion of Main Street programs across the MS-04 including communities like Pascagoula, Hattiesburg, and Gulfport. As a member of the Transportation and Infrastructure committee, Rep. Ezell has led efforts to dedicate resources to the development of local Main Street organizations through economic development resources. The Capacity Building for Business Districts Pilot Program, introduced by Representatives Ezell and Carter in May 2025, would leverage existing organizations to streamline support for business districts and small businesses.

“I’m honored to be selected for Main Street America’s inaugural Main Street Policy Impact Award. Main Street businesses are the backbone of communities across South Mississippi, and I’ll continue working to advance policies that help local businesses grow, create jobs, and thrive,” said Representative Ezell.

“Representative Ezell’s work to support Main Street programs has helped Mississippi become a leader in preservation-based economic development,” said Jeannie Zieren, Executive Director of the Mississippi Main Street Association. “We are pleased to recognize him with this award in partnership with Main Street America.”

“Main Streets succeed when elected leaders understand their needs and support their goals,” said Erin Barnes, President and CEO of Main Street America. “Representative Ezell has taken a leadership role in aligning federal programs with the needs of communities who want to reinvest in their downtown districts.”

The award was formally presented at the Main Street on Capitol Hill Reception on February 10, 2026, in Washington, DC where leaders and supporters from across the Main Street network gathered to celebrate work across the nation to support small business development, community preservation, and civic infrastructure through Main Street revitalization.