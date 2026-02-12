Oceanside Bombers, announce community partnership with Charlene’s Dance N Cheer for gymnastics, cheer, and dance clinics

Charlene Donovan, owner Charlene's Dance and Cheer Charlene's Dance and Cheer

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oceanside Bombers, a member of the AF1 league, today announced a new community partnership with Charlene's Dance N Cheer, naming the organization the primary provider of gymnastics, cheer, and dance clinics as part of the Bombers' expanding youth sports and in-arena entertainment initiatives at Frontwave Arena.Under the partnership, Charlene's Dance N Cheer will lead pregame youth dance and cheer clinics on select game days, continue delivering ongoing community clinics, and help produce special halftime entertainment showcases—creating new opportunities for local kids to learn, perform, and be celebrated in a professional sports environment.Charlene's Dance N Cheer is a fun, non-competitive, mobile performing arts and educational enrichment program that brings youth cheerleading, dance, musical theater, and early childhood learning instruction directly to community sites throughout San Diego County. The program emphasizes teamwork, performance skills, musicality, discipline, coordination, flexibility, and confidence—while keeping the experience fun, accessible, and fitness-focused.Building Community Through Clinics + Game-Day ExperiencesThis partnership connects Charlene's Dance N Cheer's community-based youth programming with the Bombers' mission to elevate family-friendly entertainment at Frontwave Arena, including:Pregame youth clinicsParticipants will learn foundational cheer and dance skills, teamwork, and age-appropriate routines—then bring that energy into the arena to support the Bombers.Ongoing community clinicsCharlene's Dance N Cheer will continue and expand its existing local enrichment programs, maintaining the organization's "bring the program to the community" approach, as they currently do with the City of Oceanside's Parks and Recreation Department.Halftime showcases at select gamesThe partnership will feature curated halftime moments designed to spotlight youth participants and celebrate the spirit of Oceanside through performance and fan engagement."Said Vernon Pertelle, Managing Partner of the Bombers, I have experienced firsthand the professionalism, fun, and entertainment of the programs Charlene Dance and Cheer conducts through the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Department. My two toddlers participated in the Tiny Tots and Toddler Tiny Tots programs, slime camp, science camp, and the gymnastics and hip-hop dance programs. I am extremely grateful to have Charlene's team available to help enrich the lives of my two sons."Charlene said, "Our goal has always been to bring studio-quality, community-based programs to where families already are—helping kids build confidence, coordination, and teamwork while having a great time. Partnering with the Oceanside Bombers in the AF1 league allows us to connect that growth to an unforgettable game-day experience at Frontwave Arena."She added, "We're excited to welcome new participants through pregame clinics, and we can't wait to entertain Bombers fans with special performances throughout the season."About Charlene's Dance N CheerCharlene's Dance N Cheer is a mobile youth enrichment program serving San Diego County, offering cheerleading, dance, musical theater, and early childhood learning instruction across dozens of community locations. Its professional staff brings expertise in performing arts and experience working with children and parents in recreation, school, studio, and theater settings.About the Oceanside BombersThe Oceanside Bombers are an AF1 league team playing at Frontwave Arena, committed to delivering high-energy competition and family-friendly entertainment while investing in youth programming and community partnerships across Oceanside.Media ContactsOceanside Bombers — Media Relations: (Greg Anderson, info@oceansidebombers.com)Charlene's Dance N Cheer — Information: https://www.charlenesdance.com

