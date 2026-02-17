Jason Ruedy Says 3-Year Low Mortgage Rates Are Fueling Major Loan Volume Growth

The Home Loan Arranger Jason Ruedy

Denver Mortgage Rates Drop to 3-Year Lows – Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Reports Surge in 90% Cash-Out Refinance Activity

Ruedy notes that consumer debt remains at historically high levels, and many homeowners are using today’s improved lending environment to restructure their financial situation” — Jason Ruedy

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason Ruedy , The Home Loan Arranger says mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest levels in more than three years, creating a major opportunity for homeowners across Denver, Colorado Springs, Boulder, Fort Collins, and surrounding areas. According to Jason Ruedy, also known as The Home Loan Arranger, the shift is already driving increased refinance volume and renewed activity in the housing market.“With mortgage rates trending down, we’re seeing a strong uptick in refinance applications,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates to reduce monthly payments and consolidate high-interest debt.”🔎 Colorado Mortgage Market ShiftAs one of the most searched topics online — Denver mortgage rates, Colorado refinance rates, cash-out refinance Colorado, best mortgage lender Denver — the drop in rates is creating urgency among homeowners looking to lock in savings before the next market move.Ruedy notes that consumer debt remains at historically high levels, and many homeowners are using today’s improved lending environment to restructure their financial situation.💰 90% Cash-Out Refinance with No PMIA standout solution gaining traction is the 90% loan-to-value (LTV) cash-out refinance with no private mortgage insurance (PMI).This program allows Colorado homeowners to:Refinance at a lower mortgage rateAccess up to 90% of their home’s valueEliminate high-interest credit card debtConsolidate personal loans or student loansImprove overall monthly cash flowAvoid PMI despite higher leverage“With credit card interest rates often exceeding 20%, a strategic cash-out refinance can dramatically improve quality of life,” Ruedy explains. “It’s about putting homeowners back in control.”🏔️ Serving Colorado Homeowners StatewideWith more than 30 years of mortgage experience, Jason Ruedy has built a reputation as one of the top mortgage lenders in Colorado, serving clients in:DenverBoulderColorado SpringsFort CollinsAuroraLakewoodHighlands RanchThe Home Loan Arranger specializes in:Mortgage refinanceCash-out refinanceDebt consolidation loansFHA loansVA loansConventional home loansFirst-time homebuyer programsNo lender closing cost refinance📈 Outlook for the Colorado Housing MarketAs inflation stabilizes and rates trend lower, Ruedy believes the housing market is entering a more favorable cycle.“We’re positioned at the beginning of a positive shift,” he says. “Homeowners who act strategically right now could significantly strengthen their financial position for the next decade.”About Jason Ruedy – The Home Loan ArrangerJason Ruedy, known as The Home Loan Arranger, is a Colorado mortgage expert with over three decades of experience helping Americans achieve homeownership and financial stability. His client-focused approach and innovative mortgage products have made him a trusted resource in the Colorado real estate and lending community.For more information on today’s Colorado mortgage rates, Denver refinance options, or the 90% cash-out refinance program, visit The Home Loan Arranger online or contact Jason Ruedy directly.

