Jason Ruedy Says 3-Year Low Mortgage Rates Are Fueling Major Loan Volume Growth
Denver Mortgage Rates Drop to 3-Year Lows – Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, Reports Surge in 90% Cash-Out Refinance Activity
“With mortgage rates trending down, we’re seeing a strong uptick in refinance applications,” says Ruedy. “Homeowners are taking advantage of lower interest rates to reduce monthly payments and consolidate high-interest debt.”
🔎 Colorado Mortgage Market Shift
As one of the most searched topics online — Denver mortgage rates, Colorado refinance rates, cash-out refinance Colorado, best mortgage lender Denver — the drop in rates is creating urgency among homeowners looking to lock in savings before the next market move.
Ruedy notes that consumer debt remains at historically high levels, and many homeowners are using today’s improved lending environment to restructure their financial situation.
💰 90% Cash-Out Refinance with No PMI
A standout solution gaining traction is the 90% loan-to-value (LTV) cash-out refinance with no private mortgage insurance (PMI).
This program allows Colorado homeowners to:
Refinance at a lower mortgage rate
Access up to 90% of their home’s value
Eliminate high-interest credit card debt
Consolidate personal loans or student loans
Improve overall monthly cash flow
Avoid PMI despite higher leverage
“With credit card interest rates often exceeding 20%, a strategic cash-out refinance can dramatically improve quality of life,” Ruedy explains. “It’s about putting homeowners back in control.”
🏔️ Serving Colorado Homeowners Statewide
With more than 30 years of mortgage experience, Jason Ruedy has built a reputation as one of the top mortgage lenders in Colorado, serving clients in:
Denver
Boulder
Colorado Springs
Fort Collins
Aurora
Lakewood
Highlands Ranch
The Home Loan Arranger specializes in:
Mortgage refinance
Cash-out refinance
Debt consolidation loans
FHA loans
VA loans
Conventional home loans
First-time homebuyer programs
No lender closing cost refinance
📈 Outlook for the Colorado Housing Market
As inflation stabilizes and rates trend lower, Ruedy believes the housing market is entering a more favorable cycle.
“We’re positioned at the beginning of a positive shift,” he says. “Homeowners who act strategically right now could significantly strengthen their financial position for the next decade.”
About Jason Ruedy – The Home Loan Arranger
Jason Ruedy, known as The Home Loan Arranger, is a Colorado mortgage expert with over three decades of experience helping Americans achieve homeownership and financial stability. His client-focused approach and innovative mortgage products have made him a trusted resource in the Colorado real estate and lending community.
For more information on today's Colorado mortgage rates, Denver refinance options, or the 90% cash-out refinance program, visit The Home Loan Arranger online or contact Jason Ruedy directly.
JASON RUEDY
THE HOME LOAN ARRANGER
+1 303-862-4742
