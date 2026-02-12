inMotion Real Estate Media Launches Comprehensive 2026 Commercial Real Estate Events Calendar

inMotion Logo

Free online resource features dozens of top CRE conferences, trade shows, and networking events spanning the globe throughout 2026.

The commercial real estate industry thrives on relationships, and the best relationships are built face-to-face at the events that bring our community together” — Jonathan Phillips

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- inMotion Real Estate Media, the longest-established digital marketing and web development agency serving the commercial real estate industry, today announced the launch of its 2026 Commercial Real Estate Events Calendar. The continually updated resource is now live at https://inmotionrealestate.com/resources/cre-events-calendar and provides CRE professionals worldwide with a centralized directory of the year’s most important industry conferences, trade shows, summits, webinars, and networking events.The 2026 calendar spans all twelve months and features events from leading organizations including ICSC, NMHC, NAIOP, SIOR, CoreNet Global, BOMA International, ULI, CREW Network, MBA, CCIM, and many others. Events range from large-scale conventions drawing thousands of attendees to intimate regional forums and virtual webinars, covering sectors including multifamily, industrial, retail, net lease, healthcare real estate, proptech, and commercial finance.Notable Events Featured for 2026Among the marquee events highlighted on the 2026 calendar are the NMHC Annual Meeting in Las Vegas (January 27–29), the MBA Commercial/Multifamily Finance Convention & Expo in San Diego (February 8–11), NAIOP I.CON West in Los Angeles (March 3–4), SIOR’s Spring Event in Palm Desert (April 14–17), the ULI Spring Meeting in Nashville (May 5–7), ICSC Las Vegas (May 18–20), the BOMA International Conference & Expo in Long Beach (June 27–30), the CREW Network Convention in Miami Beach (September 23–25), NAIOP CRE.Converge in Denver (October 5–7), and the CoreNet Global Summit in Chicago (October 26–28).The calendar also includes prominent international events such as MIPIM in Cannes, EXPO REAL in Munich, Cityscape Global in Riyadh, and a variety of regional conferences across North America, Europe, and the Middle East.A Central Hub for Industry Planning“The commercial real estate industry thrives on relationships, and the best relationships are built face-to-face at the events that bring our community together,” said Jonathan Phillips, CEO of inMotion Real Estate Media. “We created this calendar because we saw a need for a single, reliable resource where CRE professionals could discover and plan for the conferences and networking opportunities that matter most to their business. Whether you’re an investor scouting capital markets events, a broker looking for the next SIOR or CCIM gathering, or a proptech founder seeking your next big stage, this calendar is designed to be your go-to planning tool for the year ahead.”A Living Resource, Continuously UpdatedThe CRE Events Calendar is updated on a rolling basis as new conferences, seminars, and symposiums are announced throughout the year. Event organizers and industry professionals are encouraged to submit their events for inclusion by contacting inMotion Real Estate Media directly through the company’s website.The calendar is offered as a free public resource and is part of inMotion Real Estate Media’s broader suite of educational and industry content, which also includes guides on commercial real estate marketing strategy, web design best practices, and digital advertising tactics for the CRE sector.About inMotion Real Estate MediainMotion Real Estate Media is a specialized digital marketing and web development agency dedicated to the commercial real estate industry. Part of the Hudson Fusion Group, the company provides CRE firms with digital marketing , web development, graphic design, technology and CRM integrations, and its proprietary Investor Connect™ platform for reaching real estate investors. inMotion serves a diverse portfolio of clients ranging from institutional investors and developers to brokerage firms and property managers across the globe. For more information, visit inmotionrealestate.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.