Kooler Gaurd: A Father-Son Garage Door Safety Breakthrough - Safety Cap for Torsion Spring Ends Aims to Reduce Injuries

The Kooler Gaurd - installed and with Matt and Taj, inventors

Today, Kooler Garage Doors announces the national launch of the Kooler Gaurd (KKap) — an engineered safety cover designed to protect homeowners and families.

We gave Taj a real problem: how do we make the adjustable end of a torsion spring safe, tamper-resistant and invisible to casual touch? What he delivered is exactly a kind of thoughtful safety tool.” — Matthew S Kuehlhorn

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Kooler Garage Doors announces the national launch of the Kooler Gaurd (KKap) — an engineered safety cover designed to protect homeowners and families from one of residential garage doors’ most overlooked hazards: the adjustable end of garage door torsion springs.Garage door torsion springs store massive energy and regularly injure homeowners who attempt DIY adjustments or improperly cover spring parts. Industry data shows between 20,000 and 30,000 homeowners are injured each year while working on garage doors, many involving torsion spring components.Recognizing a safety gap, KKAP was born from a simple prompt by Matt Kuehlhorn, founder of Kooler Garage Doors, to his son, Taj, to design a solution that improves safety at the most vulnerable part of a garage door spring — the adjustable end.“We gave Taj a real problem: how do we make the adjustable end of a torsion spring safe, tamper-resistant and invisible to casual touch? What he delivered is exactly the kind of thoughtful safety tool that shouldn’t just be optional — it should be standard,” said Matt Kuehlhorn.What the KKAP DoesCovers the adjustable end of torsion springs, eliminating pinching and contact points.Blocks curious fingers — from children to uninformed DIYers — similar to how outlet covers protect little hands from electrical sockets.Tamper-resistant seal allows certified installation and discourages unsafe adjustments.Customizable branding via a seal sticker for professional installers.“It’s straightforward: this isn’t just another add-on — it’s a guard that prevents harm before it happens,” added Kuehlhorn.The KKAP is now available for installation in residential settings with torsion spring garage doors. For more information, imagery, and demonstration videos, visit the official blog linked below. www.KoolerGarageDoors.com/KKap

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.