Grammy Award Winners 2 Chainz and Mýa Lead All-Star Entertainment Lineup for the Food Lion CIAA Basketball Tournament

2026 Food Lion CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament Logo 2Chainz to headline CIAA Party timed to 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournament Mya to headline CIAA Party timed to 2026 Food Lion Men's and Women's Basketball Championship Tournament

Lance Gross, DJ Denny K, Supa DJ Big L, Heavy Hitter DJ Double J, DJ Quick Silva, Frank Ski, DJ Tanz, Entrepreneur Pinky Cole, WNBA's Sonia Chase, and more

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black History Month reaches a powerful finale, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), is once again turning Baltimore into the capital of culture, competition, and celebration. The nation’s first and oldest historically Black athletic conference is bringing multi-platinum hip-hop superstar 2Chainz and R&B icon Mýa to CFG Bank Arena to headline official CIAA Events happening during the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament February 24 to February 28.This is more than a championship tournament -- “#February Is CIAA,” - a living annual celebration of Black excellence, legacy and HBCU pride.Each year, 100,000 alumni, students, families and fans across the country head to Charm City to close out Black History Month at one of the most anticipated sporting events in America.Now in its 5th year in Baltimore, the CIAA tournament has generated over $100 million in economic impact since moving to Baltimore and awards millions of dollars in scholarships to student-athletes. It has helped shape generations of leaders on and off the court.The action tips off Tuesday, February 24th at 10 a.m. ET, showcasing the CIAA’s 12-member institutions and features 22 fast-paced men’s and women’s championship matchups. Beyond the court, CIAA tournament week delivers a full-scale cultural experience, including Fan Fest, Career Expo/Education Day/Community Service Initiatives, Step Shows/A-List Performances/CIAA Parties, The John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and Town halls and symposiums focused on education, health, financial wellness, and innovation.The Tournament weekend will also feature 9 official parties:Thursday, February 26th - StaDAYium Welcome Happy Hour at Horseshoe CasinoFriday, February 27th - Ditch Day Party, StaDAYium “All Black Edition” Party, and Tip Off Friday Party with 2ChainzSaturday, February 28 -StaDAYium Events at Power Plant Live!, R&B4Me Curated Events hosted by Mya, and Overtime Midnight Brunch at Horseshoe CasinoTickets On Sale NowTo purchase tickets, and get the latest information about the CIAA, visit CIAATournament.org . For a limited time, fans can take advantage of BOOK WITH A BESTIE ticket sale by hitting “unlock” when selecting Tournament tickets and using code BFF26 for 2 General Admission tickets for $80 or 4 for $160 (Thursday, Friday or Saturday Single Session General Admission tickets - plus fees) valid through February 28.For more Tournament information, fans can also like us on Facebook, and follow us on X, Instagram, and Twitch.About the CIAAFounded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first and longest running African American athletic conference in the U.S., and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. The Basketball Tournament has been honored as a 2019 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by Sports Destination Management, the leading publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market, for both 2018 and 2019.Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member institutions: Bowie State University, Bluefield State University, Claflin University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com, like us on Facebook, and follow us on X and Instagram.About Visit BaltimoreVisit Baltimore is the official sales and marketing arm for the City of Baltimore. The 501(c)(6) non-profit organization generates economic benefits for stakeholders through the attraction of convention, group, and leisure visitors. In 2022, 26.7 million people visited Baltimore for overnight and day trips, spending a total of $3.7 billion toward Baltimore’s economy. For more information, please visit Baltimore.org.Ambience Entertainment is a premier live event production and experiential marketing company known for delivering large-scale cultural celebrations and high-impact branded experiences. The company transforms iconic venues into immersive environments that fuse celebrity talent, elevated production, and strategic execution. Renowned for sold-out activations during major cultural weekends, Ambience produces high-energy concerts, upscale nightlife experiences, and multi-stage displays that draw thousands. Partnering with top venues, national sponsors, and celebrity hosts, the brand delivers premium, culture-driven experiences rooted in music, lifestyle, and community. From concept and talent booking to sponsorship integration and flawless on-site execution, Ambience Entertainment operates with precision, creativity, and results-driven excellence, consistently setting the standard for upscale entertainment during marquee moments like CIAA.

