Planned PEThood Launches FIDO Mobile Spay & Neuter Program Bringing Accessible, Affordable Care to Georgia Communities

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planned PEThood of Georgia proudly announces the launch of FIDO, a fully equipped mobile spay and neuter program serving Metro-Atlanta and Northeast Georgia.

Every year, thousands of animals go without spay or neuter services due to rising veterinary costs, transportation barriers, and limited appointment availability. For many families and caretakers, basic prevention remains out of reach. FIDO is here to change that.

The FIDO unit - Fix. Inspire. Deliver. Outreach. - brings high-quality, affordable sterilization services directly into neighborhoods where the need is greatest. By making care mobile, Planned PEThood eliminates key barriers that prevent cats and dogs from accessing essential veterinary services.

“This is prevention on wheels!” said CJ Bentley, CEO of Planned PEThood. “When access moves, prevention follows, and we’re thrilled to bring these services directly to the communities that need them most. With FIDO on the road, Planned PEThood aims to complete an additional 2,000 spay and neuter surgeries annually through the mobile program alone, helping thousands of families and making a powerful, measurable impact on pet overpopulation in Georgia.”

Beyond helping pet owners, FIDO is a critical lifeline for animal shelters and TNVR (Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return) efforts across the region.

With its high-volume capability, FIDO will help:

* Reduce shelter intake

* Prevent unwanted litters

* Ease overcrowding

* Help more animals move toward adoption faster

Planned PEThood’s mobile unit is part of the nationally recognized Fido Fixers fleet, a proven model that has delivered more than 160,000 spay/neuter surgeries in high-need communities across the country. As Georgia’s Fido Fixers partner, Planned PEThood is expanding this successful national solution to meet urgent local needs right here at home.

As a nonprofit organization, Planned PEThood relies on the generosity of supporters and donors to make programs like FIDO possible. Donor support directly funds affordable services, keeps prices low for families, and helps the mobile unit reach areas with the fewest resources and the greatest need.

Every donation fuels prevention. Every gift creates lasting impact.

With FIDO on the road, prevention is finally reaching the families and animals who need it most. Learn more at PEThoodga.org/FIDO.

