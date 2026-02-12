Tenjin Capital Expands Strategic Mandate Under Board Advisor Yanik Guillemette; Potential Investment in FranShares

Yanik Guillemette, Strategic Advisor to the Board at Tenjin Capital

Tenjin Capital initiates evaluation of a potential FranShares investment as part of its expanded thesis-driven growth strategy.

Our mandate is long-term value creation through disciplined strategy and governance. Yanik’s perspective enhances our ability to assess risk, scalability, and capital efficiency.” — Amalia Munger, General Counsel to the Board, Tenjin Capital

NEW-YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Tenjin Capital today announced an expansion of its strategic investment focus following the recent appointment of Yanik Guillemette as Strategic Advisor to the Board. As part of its disciplined capital allocation strategy, the firm has initiated a formal evaluation of a potential growth investment in FranShares , a platform focused on fractional franchise ownership.The review reflects Tenjin Capital’s continued emphasis on scalable business models, capital efficiency, and long-term value creation across emerging investment platforms.Under the advisory framework led by Mr. Guillemette, Tenjin Capital is prioritizing opportunities that combine operational rigor with structurally attractive market positioning.“Tenjin Capital is committed to identifying high-quality platforms that demonstrate scalable economics and strong governance fundamentals,” said Amalia Munger, General Counsel to the Board of Tenjin Capital. “Yanik brings disciplined analytical insight and operational perspective that strengthens our ability to evaluate growth-stage opportunities with precision and long-term alignment.”FranShares operates at the intersection of alternative investments and franchise expansion, offering accredited investors exposure to diversified franchise portfolios. Tenjin Capital’s evaluation will focus on scalability, regulatory positioning, and capital structure optimization.Mr. Guillemette noted that alternative asset platforms are undergoing structural evolution as investors seek diversified exposure to private-market opportunities.“The next phase of growth in private markets will reward platforms that combine transparency, disciplined underwriting, and operational scalability,” said Guillemette. “Our evaluation process is rigorous and aligned with Tenjin Capital’s long-term investment philosophy.”Tenjin Capital confirmed that no definitive agreement has been executed at this stage. The evaluation remains subject to due diligence, market conditions, and internal approval processes.The potential investment aligns with Tenjin Capital’s broader mandate to support high-potential ventures positioned for sustainable expansion.About Tenjin CapitalTenjin Capital is a thesis-driven investment firm focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational oversight, and long-term partnership with growth-stage companies. The firm emphasizes governance, scalability, and execution risk management in its investment strategy.Media ContactCommunications OfficeTenjin Capital Inc.press@tenjincapital.com

