Influential Women Spotlights Gayle Kuehn: Delivering Client-Centered Excellence in Finance and Leadership

KIRKWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Regional Account Executive at FTL Finance Combines People-First Approach, Career Versatility, and Relationship-Driven Expertise Across Three StatesKirkwood, Missouri — Gayle Kuehn is an accomplished Regional Account Executive at FTL Finance, serving clients across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas. With over six years at FTL Finance, Gayle has earned a reputation for connecting deeply with clients and delivering tailored consumer financing solutions. Beginning her career as an office manager and steadily advancing to her current executive role, she exemplifies commitment, adaptability, and success driven by meaningful relationships.Prior to her work in finance, Gayle spent many years as a nurse, where she developed exceptional skills in active listening, empathy, and relationship-building. At the age of 57, she embraced a bold career transition into finance, stepping outside her comfort zone and confronting new challenges. This leap reinforced her belief that meaningful work is defined not solely by revenue or sales, but by the impact she creates and the support she provides in every client interaction. Each opportunity to educate, guide, and build trust has become central to her approach.Gayle attributes her success to the foundational lessons taught by her father, a business owner who demonstrated that true achievement is measured by how well one serves and supports others. His values of integrity, dedication, and service have shaped Gayle’s leadership style and her focus on people-centered outcomes. She also draws on the career advice to stop being overly critical of herself and to practice until she can’t get it wrong, a principle that has strengthened her confidence, resilience, and dedication to continual improvement. This mindset enables her to refine her skills, navigate challenges, and consistently deliver outstanding results.For women entering the finance industry, Gayle advises mastering the art of building authentic relationships, intentionally connecting with peers, staying tenacious, and embracing opportunities when they arise. She recognizes the dual challenge and opportunity in achieving true work–life balance and emphasizes the importance of supporting personal well-being alongside professional success. Guided by her core values of authenticity, honesty, integrity, and humility, Gayle ensures every decision, client interaction, and initiative reflects her principles, creating a career that is both successful and purpose-driven.Outside of work, Gayle prioritizes self-care and family, spending time reading, enjoying the outdoors, and cherishing moments with her two grandchildren. She is also an active member of Women in HVAC, a professional community that has expanded her network and influence within the industry.Motivated by impact and connection, Gayle Kuehn combines her business acumen with a people-first approach, making a tangible difference in the lives of her clients and colleagues. Her career exemplifies how experience, empathy, and integrity intersect to drive meaningful success in finance.Learn More about Gayle Kuehn:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/gayle-kuehn Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

