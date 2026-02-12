International Polo Tour® Hotels at Sea® Announces Stunning White Lotus Voyage™ Through Asia for January 2027

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following their announcement cementing a powerful connection with the Royal Thai Embassy and their seasonal kickoff honoring Thai culture, the International Polo Tour (IPT) and Hotels at Sea is bringing to life a new ocean and polo adventure setting sail January 13-26, 2027 across Asia.With a vision inspired by ‘The White Lotus,’ which was filmed in Thailand, the luxury cruise is expected to be a fully-curated cinematic experience layered with intrigue, elegance, culture, and divine temptation embracing a luxurious high-class world. Additionally, the journey will feature a private polo match held in Bangkok, which will welcome Thailand’s celebrities and elite for a one-of-a-kind experience blending a love of polo with the region’s unique backdrop.Tareq Salahi stated, “Our longstanding admiration for Thai culture has been strengthened through our close collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy both the private and public sectors of government. As America commemorates its 250th Anniversary, we are honored to celebrate alongside Thailand- the United States’ longest-standing ally in Asia- both at the September 19 polo match in the Capital Region of the United States in Leesburg, Virginia, and aboard this extraordinary luxury journey on the White Lotus Cruise.”VIP guests of the polo match in Thailand will be treated to exclusive access and preferred seating, a carefully-crafted luncheon prioritizing quality tastes and drink, and a special behind-the-scenes connection with players and hosts. The cruise’s itinerary will include highlights such as:- Singapore - including grand boarding and cinematic departure (with a pre-cruise New Year’s spectacular available upon inquiry)- Ko Samui - Tropical elegance and White Lotus inspiration featuring a private, exclusive, Four Seasons luncheon at the iconic HBO White Lotus filming location- Bangkok - an overnight stay full of polo, culture, and curated VIP moments including Four Seasons–inspired hospitality- Ho Chi Minh City - Energy, history, and culinary intrigue- Da Nang / Huế - Imperial Vietnam and timeless heritage- Hanoi (also overnight) - Old World charm and cultural immersion, including a breathtaking seaplane flight over Ha Long Bay unveiling emerald waters and dramatic limestone karsts from above- Ha Long Bay (Optional Ultra-Luxury Extension) - One of the most beautiful bays in the world with options to board a 5-star, Asian-style, luxury yacht complete with a candlelight dinner under the stars, serene morning views, and intimate service amid a legendary seascape- Hong Kong - A legendary finale in one of the world’s great citiesSalahi added, “Our goal from the beginning has been to share a love of the world’s beauty and vibrant history. This voyage blends those ideals perfectly with peak comfort and indulgence. It will be a truly breath-taking experience for all.”*Suites for the adventure are available for $10,000–$35,000 per person with select cabins from $5,000 per person. Inquires open - contact tareq@hotelsatsea.com for details.More information available on https://www.hotelsatsea.com/ To learn more about the IPT, visit https://internationalpolotour.com/ About the International Polo TourThe International Polo Tour(IPT) is a global organization dedicated to elevating the sport of polo through elite competition, international cultural exchange, luxury experiences, tourism programs, diplomacy and philanthropic initiatives. IPT serves as a premier platform connecting athletes, global brands, governments, and communities through sport and shared purpose.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.