ReGlow Micro Infusion System Named a Finalist in the 2026 NEW YOU Awards

Finalist for the Polished Perfection Award. ReGlow to Sponsor and Exhibit at 1 Hotel South Beach. Winners Announced March 28, 2026.

This recognition affirms our mission to deliver a refined, visible glow through intelligent delivery and high performance cosmetic formulation.”
— Kobi Meir Boskila, ReGlow
PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReGlow announced today that its ReGlow Micro Infusion System with Plant Derived Stem Cell Extract and Exosome Like Vesicles Complex has been named a Finalist in the 2026 NEW YOU Awards in the Polished Perfection Award category.

ReGlow will attend as an official event sponsor, hosting an exhibit table at 1 Hotel South Beach during awards programming in Miami Beach.

A Complete Cosmetic Performance System

The ReGlow Micro Infusion System is a cosmetic skincare delivery ritual designed to enhance the appearance of smoothness, radiance, and overall skin finish. The system combines:

• A precision micro infusion device featuring ultra fine 24K gold plated micro tips
• A concentrated cosmetic serum formulated with plant derived stem cell extract
• Exosome like vesicles technology
• Multi peptide complexes
• Sodium hyaluronate for hydration support

The micro infusion step creates controlled micro channels at the surface of the skin to support more effective placement of the cosmetic serum compared to standard topical application alone. When used as directed, the system is designed to improve the visible look of texture, fine lines, glow, and overall refinement, delivering what the brand describes as a polished, glass like finish.

This synergy between delivery mechanism and premium potent formulation is what differentiates ReGlow within the at home beauty device category.

Polished Perfection Category

The Polished Perfection Award recognizes products that deliver refinement, visible finish, and repeat aesthetic appeal.

The NEW YOU Awards platform has previously featured influential beauty leaders including Patrick Ta of Patrick Ta Beauty and Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as award recognition for founders such as Alicia Grande of Grande Cosmetics and Carolyn Aronson of It's a 10 Haircare.

The awards ecosystem has also highlighted established brands including Olaplex, Dermalogica, SkinMedica, CHI, OLE HENRIKSEN, Erno Laszlo, and John Frieda.

Sponsor and Exhibit Presence

As an official sponsor, ReGlow will host an exhibit table during NEW YOU Awards programming at 1 Hotel South Beach.
The awards ceremony takes place March 28, 2026, with a VIP Welcome Reception on March 27.

Continued Industry Recognition

The NEW YOU finalist placement builds on a year of recognition for ReGlow, including:

• Anti Aging Tool Innovation of the Year, 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards
• Top Picks Beauty Award Winner, 2025 Skincare Anarchy Awards

Leadership Statement

“This finalist recognition in the Polished Perfection category reinforces our belief that cosmetic performance comes from the intelligent combination of delivery and formulation,” said Kobi from ReGlow. “The Micro Infusion System was designed as a complete ritual that enhances the visible appearance of glow and refinement. We are honored to represent ReGlow on the NEW YOU stage.”

Kobi Meir Boskila
ReGlow
+1 347-891-8858
ReGlow Micro Infusion with Stem Cell + Exosomes

About

ReGlow started with a simple mission: to bring professional-grade skincare to everyone, not just those who could visit our clinic. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 happy clients at our ReGlow Beauty Clinic, we realized that many of our customers wanted an easy and effective way to care for their skin at home. They loved the results they got with us—smooth, radiant, and youthful skin—but not everyone could come in regularly. So, we listened, we innovated, and we created something extraordinary. ReGlow Micro-Infusion System was born out of dedication, passion, and extensive expertise. Using feedback from our clinic clients, we developed a product that brings our clinic's luxury experience right to your bathroom counter. Every ingredient we use—from the vegan, plant-based extracts to the advanced peptides—was chosen to provide high-quality, effective skincare. We designed the micro-infusion process to deliver these high-performance ingredients exactly where your skin needs them most, making sure you get the glow you deserve. We believe that everyone should have access to luxurious skincare. That’s why our Micro-Infusion System uses only the best ingredients: plant-based hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, high-quality peptides to relax fine lines, and our gold-plated micro-needles for precision. We wanted to make sure that, unlike other products on the market, ours was backed by science, experience, and the voices of our clients. By combining our clinic knowledge with the needs of our customers, we’ve crafted a better solution—luxury that works, at a price that makes sense.

ReGlow Micro Infusion

