ReGlow Micro Infusion System Named a Finalist in the 2026 NEW YOU Awards

About

ReGlow started with a simple mission: to bring professional-grade skincare to everyone, not just those who could visit our clinic. With over a decade of experience and more than 1,000 happy clients at our ReGlow Beauty Clinic, we realized that many of our customers wanted an easy and effective way to care for their skin at home. They loved the results they got with us—smooth, radiant, and youthful skin—but not everyone could come in regularly. So, we listened, we innovated, and we created something extraordinary. ReGlow Micro-Infusion System was born out of dedication, passion, and extensive expertise. Using feedback from our clinic clients, we developed a product that brings our clinic's luxury experience right to your bathroom counter. Every ingredient we use—from the vegan, plant-based extracts to the advanced peptides—was chosen to provide high-quality, effective skincare. We designed the micro-infusion process to deliver these high-performance ingredients exactly where your skin needs them most, making sure you get the glow you deserve. We believe that everyone should have access to luxurious skincare. That’s why our Micro-Infusion System uses only the best ingredients: plant-based hyaluronic acid for deep hydration, high-quality peptides to relax fine lines, and our gold-plated micro-needles for precision. We wanted to make sure that, unlike other products on the market, ours was backed by science, experience, and the voices of our clients. By combining our clinic knowledge with the needs of our customers, we’ve crafted a better solution—luxury that works, at a price that makes sense.

ReGlow Micro Infusion