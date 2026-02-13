ReGlow Micro Infusion System Named a Finalist in the 2026 NEW YOU Awards
Finalist for the Polished Perfection Award. ReGlow to Sponsor and Exhibit at 1 Hotel South Beach. Winners Announced March 28, 2026.
ReGlow will attend as an official event sponsor, hosting an exhibit table at 1 Hotel South Beach during awards programming in Miami Beach.
A Complete Cosmetic Performance System
The ReGlow Micro Infusion System is a cosmetic skincare delivery ritual designed to enhance the appearance of smoothness, radiance, and overall skin finish. The system combines:
• A precision micro infusion device featuring ultra fine 24K gold plated micro tips
• A concentrated cosmetic serum formulated with plant derived stem cell extract
• Exosome like vesicles technology
• Multi peptide complexes
• Sodium hyaluronate for hydration support
The micro infusion step creates controlled micro channels at the surface of the skin to support more effective placement of the cosmetic serum compared to standard topical application alone. When used as directed, the system is designed to improve the visible look of texture, fine lines, glow, and overall refinement, delivering what the brand describes as a polished, glass like finish.
This synergy between delivery mechanism and premium potent formulation is what differentiates ReGlow within the at home beauty device category.
Polished Perfection Category
The Polished Perfection Award recognizes products that deliver refinement, visible finish, and repeat aesthetic appeal.
The NEW YOU Awards platform has previously featured influential beauty leaders including Patrick Ta of Patrick Ta Beauty and Anastasia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as award recognition for founders such as Alicia Grande of Grande Cosmetics and Carolyn Aronson of It's a 10 Haircare.
The awards ecosystem has also highlighted established brands including Olaplex, Dermalogica, SkinMedica, CHI, OLE HENRIKSEN, Erno Laszlo, and John Frieda.
Sponsor and Exhibit Presence
As an official sponsor, ReGlow will host an exhibit table during NEW YOU Awards programming at 1 Hotel South Beach.
The awards ceremony takes place March 28, 2026, with a VIP Welcome Reception on March 27.
Continued Industry Recognition
The NEW YOU finalist placement builds on a year of recognition for ReGlow, including:
• Anti Aging Tool Innovation of the Year, 2025 Beauty Innovation Awards
• Top Picks Beauty Award Winner, 2025 Skincare Anarchy Awards
Leadership Statement
“This finalist recognition in the Polished Perfection category reinforces our belief that cosmetic performance comes from the intelligent combination of delivery and formulation,” said Kobi from ReGlow. “The Micro Infusion System was designed as a complete ritual that enhances the visible appearance of glow and refinement. We are honored to represent ReGlow on the NEW YOU stage.”
