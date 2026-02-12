Influential Women Highlights the Journey of Jakaria Ross, Founder and CEO of The Global Training Association

SCOTTDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transforming Organizational Training from Frontline to Boardroom with Innovative Learning Solutions That Drive Global Workforce ReadinessJakaria Ross is a transformative leader in learning and development, revolutionizing how organizations train from the frontline to the boardroom. As Founder, CEO, and Chief Learning Officer of The Global Training Association (GTA), she spearheads neuroscience-informed, AI-enhanced training strategies that align learning with measurable business outcomes. Jakaria leverages frameworks such as ADDIE, SAM, and Agile, combined with cognitive science and adult learning theory, to create scalable learning ecosystems that drive performance, knowledge retention, and organizational growth across industries worldwide.With extensive experience leading enterprise-level initiatives, Jakaria has served as Global Customer Success Learning and Design Consultant for DeepHow, Content Manager at Cardone Ventures, and National Senior Instructional Designer at Curaleaf, among other strategic roles. She excels at building high-impact programs that reduce churn, enhance customer and employee experiences, and integrate emerging technologies to optimize training ROI. Her expertise in organizational development, instructional design, and data-driven learning positions her as a thought leader in the evolving field of corporate training.Jakaria is also an academic and certified professional, currently pursuing a Doctorate in Global Business Administration and Leadership at California Intercontinental University. She holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt along with Social and Behavioral Research Certification and is deeply committed to designing human-centered, ethically grounded training that empowers employees and leaders alike.Jakaria attributes her success not to her own strength, but to the divine favor, will, and timing of the Lord. She believes that every milestone in her journey is a reflection of His grace and purpose, holding firmly to the principle that without Him, she can do nothing, but through Him, all things are possible. As it is written in Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” Her faith guides every decision she makes, providing clarity, direction, and resilience in both her professional and personal life.In addition to her leadership and consulting work, Jakaria is creating The Elite Designer Pathway: Instructional Foundations Certification, a new professional certification designed to elevate instructional designers from task executors to strategic decision-makers. The certification focuses on strengthening judgment, diagnostic thinking, and solution selection—skills often missing in traditional ID training—so designers can create learning that directly improves workforce readiness, performance, and business outcomes. Built for real-world application and global relevance, the program equips designers to analyze ambiguity, protect instructional quality, and design learning solutions that scale across industries, cultures, and organizational levels. This certification reflects Jakaria’s commitment to raising the professional standard of instructional design and preparing designers worldwide to build learning that truly works.Jakaria considers the best career advice she has ever received to be to love and learn the systems around her. Embracing this mindset has allowed her to understand the bigger picture, work more effectively, and create meaningful impact in every role she undertakes. She is also inspired by Galatians 6:9: “And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” This verse keeps her grounded, reminding her that diligence, patience, and faithfulness will always produce fruit in God’s perfect timing.Jakaria encourages young women entering her industry to lead with both wisdom and grace. She urges them to strive to be like the woman of Proverbs 31—strong, resourceful, and guided by faith. As the scripture describes: “Clothed with strength and dignity; and she laughs without fear of the future” (Proverbs 31:25). She emphasizes that excellence and integrity never go out of style, encouraging women to learn continuously, stay humble, and let their character speak louder than their title. By operating from purpose rather than pressure and trusting that God’s hand is on their path, their influence can extend far beyond their position.In her work as an instructional designer, Jakaria acknowledges the challenge of keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology, including artificial intelligence, automation, and immersive learning tools. She sees this not only as a challenge but also as an incredible opportunity to create learning that is more personalized, inclusive, and globally scalable. She approaches her work as both a craft and a calling, inspired by Proverbs 31, seeing herself as one who “works with willing hands” and “opens her mouth with wisdom,” helping others grow, lead, and fulfill their God-given potential.Faith, integrity, and spiritual strength are the values most important to Jakaria. Anchored in Ephesians 6:11—“Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil”—she leads with truth, righteousness, peace, faith, salvation, and the Word of God. These principles keep her grounded amid challenges, humble in success, and steadfast in purpose, empowering her to serve with excellence and resilience in every season.Above all, Jakaria Ross’s mission is to enable organizations to close workforce readiness gaps, build strong cultures, and transform learning into a strategic driver of performance and business success. Her leadership exemplifies the integration of faith, innovation, and purpose, demonstrating that excellence in learning and development is not just about training systems—it's about empowering people to achieve their God-given potential.

