New CarInsuRent Report Identifies Geographic Anomalies in Rental Car Damage Claims Worldwide

CarInsuRent Minor Pre Existing Scratch Comparative Overview

Independent Claims Analysis Reveals Significant Regional Variations in Rental Car Damage Frequency and Fault Attribution

Geography influences not only how often damage occurs, but also how often it is disputed” — Gil Farkash

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CarInsuRent, a leading provider of car hire excess insurance , has released a new research report titled Rental Car Insurance: Identifying Geographic Anomalies in Rental Car Damage Claims, highlighting substantial regional differences in rental car damage patterns across global destinations. The report analyzes aggregated claims data and identifies statistically significant deviations in claim frequency, fault attribution, and damage type between countries and regions. The findings challenge common assumptions about driver responsibility and reveal how location-specific factors materially influence rental risk exposure.In addition to differences in claim frequency, the report highlights an important secondary trend: elevated levels of claims related to disputed pre-existing damage in specific markets.According to the analysis, several high-tourism destinations demonstrate a disproportionately large share of claims involving damage identified at return that renters assert was already present at pickup. These disputes are typically linked to documentation gaps, rapid fleet rotation, and dense urban parking environments where vehicles accumulate cosmetic wear quickly.Markets with high vehicle utilization and fast turnaround cycles appear more susceptible to such disputes, particularly when inspection protocols are rushed or insufficiently documented. “Geography influences not only how often damage occurs, but also how often it is disputed,” said Gil Farkash, Founder and CEO of CarInsuRent. “In certain destinations, the issue is not necessarily higher accident rates, but rather inspection and documentation quality. Travelers often assume all rental environments carry the same operational standards, but our data suggests otherwise.”Importantly, the research reinforces a key industry insight: a substantial proportion of rental car damage occurs when the vehicle is parked or unattended. In many geographic clusters, renters are not clearly at fault.“Rental car damage risk is not evenly distributed globally,” said Gil Farkash, Founder and CEO of CarInsuRent. “Our data shows that geography plays a decisive role in both claim frequency and fault patterns. Travelers often underestimate how much local infrastructure, congestion, and tourism density influence their financial exposure.”Key Findings from the Report* Certain European urban destinations show structurally higher minor damage frequency compared to global averages* Tourist-heavy regions demonstrate increased parking-related incidents* Fault attribution varies significantly by geography, with some destinations showing higher third-party involvement* Climate and seasonal patterns contribute meaningfully to claim distributionThe report emphasizes that while damage frequency may vary, rental company excess charges remain consistent across destinations, meaning renters in higher-frequency regions face increased financial exposure.Implications for TravelersThe findings suggest that insurance planning should account for destination-specific risk profiles, especially for frequent travelers visiting high-density tourism markets multiple times per year.“Travelers tend to focus on vehicle type or price when booking,” Farkash added. “But destination risk factors often have a greater impact on whether a claim occurs. Understanding geographic anomalies allows travelers to make smarter coverage decisions before they arrive.”CarInsuRent has previously published additional industry research examining broader claims behavior and rental car insurance trends worldwide. A related analysis is available in the Rental Car Insurance 2025 Claims Trends Report , which explores global claim patterns and evolving renter risk exposure.About CarInsuRentCarInsuRent is a global provider of independent rental car excess insurance solutions, helping travelers reduce financial exposure when renting vehicles abroad. Through data-driven research and transparent analysis, CarInsuRent aims to improve consumer understanding of rental car risk patterns and insurance structures worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.