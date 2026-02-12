Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 20 Counties

HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 58 municipal and police pension plans in Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Greene, Lancaster, Lawrence, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Schuylkill, Washington and York counties.

“Municipal pension plans are a critical way we make sure that our local police, fire and community workers receive the retirement benefits they were promised,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We audit the plans to ensure they use the money they receive from the state according to the law. I encourage everyone to visit our website to see whether their local pension plan is funded properly and managing public dollars responsibly.”

State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.

The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.

The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The municipal pension plan audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Where applicable, the audit reports note any necessary adjustments and include recommendations for stronger internal controls.

Adams County

Hamiltonban Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Hamiltonban Township Police Pension Plan

Allegheny County

Northern Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Northern Regional Police Pension Plan

Pine Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Versailles Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Versailles Borough Police Pension Plan

Beaver County

Shippingport Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Shippingport Borough Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan

Shippingport Borough Police Pension Plan

Berks County

Exeter Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Exeter Township Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan

Exeter Township Police Pension Plan

Pike Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Bucks County

Solebury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Solebury Township Police Pension Plan

Upper Southampton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Upper Southampton Township Police Pension Plan

Butler County

Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Union Employees’ Pension Plan

Chester County

Kennett Square Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Kennett Square Borough Police Pension Plan

Clinton County

Beech Creek Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Delaware County

Edgmont Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Haverford Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Haverford Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Haverford Township Police Pension Plan

Springfield Township Civilian Employees Pension Plan

Springfield Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan

Springfield Township Police Pension Plan

Upland Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Upland Borough Police Pension Plan

Erie County

Union Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Franklin County

Waynesboro Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Waynesboro Borough Police Pension Plan

Greene County

Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Lancaster County

Columbia Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Columbia Borough Police Pension Plan

Elizabeth Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Elizabeth Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan

Strasburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Strasburg Borough Police Pension Plan

Lawrence County

New Wilmington Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

New Wilmington Borough Police Pension Plan

Monroe County

Price Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Montgomery County

Souderton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Souderton Borough Police Pension Plan

Pike County

Shohola Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Shohola Township Police Pension Plan

Schuylkill County

Cass Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Cass Township Police Pension Plan

Washington County

City of Monongahela Police Pension Plan

York County

Fawn Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Springettsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

Springettsbury Township Police Pension Plan

York County Regional Police Department Non-Uniformed Pension Plan

York County Regional Police Department Non-Uniformed PMRS Pension Plan

York County Regional Police Department Police Pension Plan

Media contact: April Hutcheson, 717-787-1381 or news@paauditor.gov

