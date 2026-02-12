Auditor General DeFoor Releases Audits of Municipal Pension Plans in 20 Counties
HARRISBURG – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today announced the release of audits of 58 municipal and police pension plans in Adams, Allegheny, Beaver, Berks, Bucks, Butler, Chester, Clinton, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Greene, Lancaster, Lawrence, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Schuylkill, Washington and York counties.
“Municipal pension plans are a critical way we make sure that our local police, fire and community workers receive the retirement benefits they were promised,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “We audit the plans to ensure they use the money they receive from the state according to the law. I encourage everyone to visit our website to see whether their local pension plan is funded properly and managing public dollars responsibly.”
State aid for municipal pension plans is generated by a 2 percent tax on fire and casualty insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2025, the Department of the Auditor General distributed nearly $442 million in aid to 1,482 municipalities and regional departments to support pension plans covering police officers, paid firefighters and non-uniformed employees.
The department is required by law to audit municipal pension plans and volunteer fire relief associations that receive state aid from the department; liquid fuels tax usage by municipalities; various county offices and numerous other state government entities.
The department has created a Be Audit Smart section on its website to help inform Pennsylvanians about how their tax dollars are being spent. The municipal pension plan audit reports are linked below or available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.
Where applicable, the audit reports note any necessary adjustments and include recommendations for stronger internal controls.
Adams County
Hamiltonban Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Hamiltonban Township Police Pension Plan
Allegheny County
Northern Regional Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Northern Regional Police Pension Plan
Pine Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Versailles Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Versailles Borough Police Pension Plan
Beaver County
Shippingport Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Shippingport Borough Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan
Shippingport Borough Police Pension Plan
Berks County
Exeter Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Exeter Township Non-Uniformed Union Pension Plan
Exeter Township Police Pension Plan
Pike Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Bucks County
Solebury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Solebury Township Police Pension Plan
Upper Southampton Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Upper Southampton Township Police Pension Plan
Butler County
Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Franklin Township Non-Uniformed Union Employees’ Pension Plan
Chester County
Kennett Square Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Kennett Square Borough Police Pension Plan
Clinton County
Beech Creek Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Delaware County
Edgmont Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Haverford Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Haverford Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Haverford Township Police Pension Plan
Springfield Township Civilian Employees Pension Plan
Springfield Township Non-Uniformed Defined Contribution Pension Plan
Springfield Township Police Pension Plan
Upland Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Upland Borough Police Pension Plan
Erie County
Union Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Franklin County
Waynesboro Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Waynesboro Borough Police Pension Plan
Greene County
Washington Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Lancaster County
Columbia Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Columbia Borough Police Pension Plan
Elizabeth Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Elizabeth Township Non-Uniformed Cash Balance Pension Plan
Strasburg Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Strasburg Borough Police Pension Plan
Lawrence County
New Wilmington Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
New Wilmington Borough Police Pension Plan
Monroe County
Price Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Montgomery County
Souderton Borough Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Souderton Borough Police Pension Plan
Pike County
Shohola Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Shohola Township Police Pension Plan
Schuylkill County
Cass Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Cass Township Police Pension Plan
Washington County
City of Monongahela Police Pension Plan
York County
Fawn Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Springettsbury Township Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
Springettsbury Township Police Pension Plan
York County Regional Police Department Non-Uniformed Pension Plan
York County Regional Police Department Non-Uniformed PMRS Pension Plan
York County Regional Police Department Police Pension Plan
