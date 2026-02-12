When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: February 11, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk and soy Company Name: Juniper Granola, LLC. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Juniper Granola, LLC. of Rochester, NY is recalling CHOCOLATE CHERRY and PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP Junebars with printed batch label L1300 or L1301 because it may contain undeclared milk and soy. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The bars were distributed in New York State in the month of January 2026, through grocery retailers or via direct deliveries from website orders.

Impacted bars can be identified by looking on the back of the bar pouch, near the bottom. Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars stamped with the label L1300, L1300A, L1300B, or L1301A.

One customer reported an allergic reaction to milk, which is how Junebar became aware of the undeclared allergen and opened an investigation.

Investigation indicates the problem was caused by an oversight in the company's sourcing process that caused a box of non-vegan chocolate chips, which contain milk and soy, to be included in production. Typically Junebars are made with dairy free, soy free chips. This recall was initiated immediately after the allergen’s presence was discovered.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Chocolate Cherry or Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Junebars are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 315-226-3339, or contact@junebars.com.