Influential Women Showcases Rima Basal, DNP, APRN: Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Educator Advancing Pediatric Care

ROWLETT, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to Compassionate Patient Advocacy and Mentoring the Next Generation of NursesRima Basal, DNP, APRN, CPNP-PC, is a highly accomplished Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Nursing Instructor with over 25 years of experience in pediatric and neonatal care. Throughout her career, she has found purpose both in providing high-quality care to her young patients and in mentoring the next generation of nurses, guiding them with the same dedication and encouragement she received during her own education.Rima began her career as a NICU nurse, spending two decades caring for the most vulnerable patients and honing her expertise in pediatric healthcare. She later expanded her practice to primary care as a Certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and currently serves in pediatric urgent care, where she combines clinical excellence with compassionate patient advocacy. Her extensive experience allows her to address complex healthcare needs while creating a supportive, comforting environment for children and their families.In addition to her clinical work, Rima is a Nursing Instructor at Galen College of Nursing, where she draws on her years of hands-on experience to educate and mentor students. She emphasizes both the science and the human element of healthcare, inspiring future nurses to develop confidence, empathy, and skill in their practice. Her academic achievements, including a Doctor of Nursing Practice and a Master’s Degree in Nursing Science from The University of Texas at Arlington, reflect her ongoing commitment to advancing nursing practice and promoting proactive patient advocacy.Fluent in Arabic and deeply engaged with her community, Rima attributes her success to her family’s support, particularly the encouragement of her husband, which was instrumental in completing her studies. She encourages young women entering the nursing profession to remain focused on their goals, persevere through challenges, and commit to the work that matters most.Rima finds fulfillment in the everyday moments of her work—the smiles, trust, and gratitude of her patients—as well as in shaping the next generation of nurses who will make a meaningful impact in healthcare. She is actively seeking opportunities in pediatric nurse practitioner and advanced practice roles, continuing her mission to improve the lives of children and families through compassionate, high-quality care.Rima Basal’s dedication to pediatric healthcare, her passion for teaching, and her commitment to patient advocacy exemplify the values of service, excellence, and mentorship in nursing, making her a trusted professional and inspiring leader in her field.Learn More about Rima Basal:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rima-basal Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

