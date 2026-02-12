Influential Women Profiles Llesenia Valencia Escobar: Founder of Valencia Mobile Notary Public, LLC

PORT ST LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delivering Accessible, Bilingual, and Client-Focused Notary Services to the Port St. Lucie CommunityLlesenia Valencia Escobar is the Founder and Principal Notary Public of Valencia Mobile Notary Public, LLC, a trusted mobile notary service serving Port St. Lucie and surrounding areas. Committed to professionalism, reliability, and accessibility, Llesenia provides convenient mobile notary services in both English and Spanish, ensuring clients can complete essential documentation accurately and efficiently—wherever and whenever they need it.Through her bilingual expertise, Llesenia effectively serves a diverse clientele, supporting notarizations for real estate transactions, healthcare documents, legal forms, and personal matters. Her ability to communicate fluently in both languages allows her to bridge gaps, eliminate confusion, and create a seamless experience for clients who may otherwise face barriers when handling critical paperwork.Since founding Valencia Mobile Notary Public, LLC, Llesenia has earned a strong reputation for excellence, integrity, and trustworthiness. She is highly skilled in a broad range of notarial acts, including acknowledgments, jurats, and other official legal documentation. Known for her attention to detail, responsiveness, and punctuality, Llesenia consistently prioritizes client satisfaction, making her a valued partner for individuals, families, and businesses seeking dependable notary services.Llesenia’s dedication to her profession extends beyond daily operations. She is deeply committed to continuous learning and staying current with industry best practices, ensuring her services meet the highest standards of accuracy and compliance. Her client-centered philosophy reflects her belief that exceptional care, clear communication, and reliability are the foundations of a successful and respected business.Llesenia attributes her success to turning a personal challenge into an opportunity to serve others. After struggling to find a notary who could accommodate her schedule and language needs, she chose to become the solution. This experience inspired her to build Valencia Mobile Notary Public into a 24/7 mobile service designed to provide flexibility, accessibility, and bilingual support to the community she serves.Beyond her professional work, Llesenia is deeply committed to giving back. She frequently offers notary services at no cost to individuals in need and volunteers in her community as a tutor. Guided by the values she strives to instill in her children, Llesenia believes that true success is not measured by payments received but by the trust earned, the support given, and the positive impact created by lifting others up.Through her dedication, compassion, and entrepreneurial spirit, Llesenia Valencia Escobar continues to set a meaningful standard for service, integrity, and community leadership in the notary profession.Learn More about Llesenia Valencia Escobar:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/llesenia-escobar or through her website, https://valenciamobilenotarypublic.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

