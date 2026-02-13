Real Estate Expert Nick Ron Forecasts a ‘Market Thaw’ for D.C. Housing as Sales Activity Projected to Surge nearly 10%

House Buyers of America CEO highlights increased liquidity and falling mortgage rates as key drivers for a more active Mid-Atlantic market in 2026.

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Washington D.C. housing market prepares for a unique year of recalibration, real estate authority Nick Ron, Founder and CEO of House Buyers of America (“House Buyers”), is providing analysis on a shifting landscape defined by increased transaction volume and stabilizing prices."While the DC area is seeing a localized cooling in price appreciation compared to neighbors like Baltimore or Philadelphia, the benefit for sellers is the projected 9.6% jump in sales volume," said Nick Ron, Founder and CEO of House Buyers of America. "As mortgage rates are forecast to settle around 6.15%, we are experiencing a welcome increase in market fluidity. For sellers, the net benefit is a much wider window for transitioning to a new property than they have had in years."While much of the Mid-Atlantic region anticipates continued price growth, new data suggests the median Washington area home value may experience a modest 1% dip to $616,700 in 2026. However, Ron notes that the primary story for D.C. homeowners isn't the slight pricing shift, but a significant "thaw" in market activity."The 2026 market will reward those who value certainty and speed," Ron added. "We are entering a phase where the ability to close a deal efficiently is becoming as important as the final sale price. At House Buyers of America, we are helping sellers navigate this transition by providing a clear, guaranteed path forward, allowing them to capitalize on the wider array of available homes and lower rates on their next purchase."A Focus on Market Fluidity and Opportunity The 2026 forecast suggests that the D.C. metro area will see over 55,000 transactions, a healthy uptick that reflects renewed buyer interest as borrowing costs ease. Ron identifies several factors that will define the coming year:Renewed Buyer Demand: Lower rates are expected to bring buyers back into the market, helping absorb inventory that sat idle during the peak-rate period.Strategic Pricing: With D.C. prices moving in a different direction than the broader Mid-Atlantic (+2.6% regionally), Ron projects that successful sellers will be those who prioritize market timing and buyer sentiment over outdated price anchors.The "Move-Up" Advantage: The slight softening of prices, combined with more active listings, creates a unique window for current homeowners looking to upgrade within greater Washington, as they can take advantage of better selection and more negotiable terms.As Washington D.C. serves as a unique case study in regional real estate dynamics, Nick Ron and the House Buyers team continue to provide the strategic insights necessary for homeowners to succeed in a changing market.About House Buyers of AmericaHouse Buyers of America is a leading national home-buying company helping homeowners sell with confidence through a simple, transparent, and hassle-free process. Founded in 2001 and operating in 44 states, the company blends decades of real estate expertise with technology-driven operations to deliver speed, certainty, and consistent outcomes. House Buyers of America has been recognized for its industry impact, including Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year and inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies.

