When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 11, 2026 FDA Publish Date: February 12, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Waltham, Mass. - Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is recalling lot 3896 of Wellsley Farms Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon sold in 2-lb bags at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores due to the potential for the product to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. If you have symptoms of Listeria infection, consult a health care provider. No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled product was sold only in BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virgina from January 31 through February 7, 2026. It is packaged in 2-lb bags with the Wellsley Farms logo and Farm-Raised Atlantic Salmon on the front. The UPC code (888670025963) and recalled lot number (3896) are on the reverse of the bag, below the cooking instructions and Nutrition Facts panel.

The presence of Listeria monocytogenes was found through a sample collected randomly by the U.S.Food and Drug Administration. Slade Gorton & Co., Inc, is investigating how the contamination occurred and taking steps to keep it from happening again.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is directly notifying its members who may have purchased the recalled product. If you think you may have purchased the recalled product, call 1-888-628-0730 at any time for instructions on how to obtain a full refund and what to do with the remaining product.

For media inquiries only, please contact: Slade Gorton & Co., Inc., Annie Tselikis, 781-366-9251, Annie.tselikis@sladegorton.com