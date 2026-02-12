Influential Women Spotlights Lorna DeArmond, Certified Professional Supporting NASA Mission Operations for 25+ Years

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrating Excellence, Leadership, and Innovation in Aerospace Administrative SupportLorna DeArmond is an accomplished Certified Administrative Professional with more than 25 years of experience supporting NASA operations, mission control, and aerospace program management. Currently serving as the Lead Administrative Specialist for KBR’s Mission Systems Operations Contract (MSOC) at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Lorna plays a critical role in ensuring operational efficiency behind some of the world’s most complex spaceflight missions. In her current position, she leads an administrative team, drives process improvements, and expertly coordinates complex domestic and international travel in support of mission success.Lorna brings both technical expertise and strategic insight to her role. She is Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified and a Microsoft Office Specialist, credentials that reflect her commitment to efficiency, precision, and continuous improvement. Her career in aerospace began in 1996 as a Senior Administrative Coordinator with SpaceHab/Johnson Engineering, where she managed logistics, personnel onboarding, and international travel coordination. She later spent 14 years supporting United Space Alliance, providing essential administrative support to flight controllers, crew trainers, and program management teams within the Extra Vehicular Activities Division.Throughout her career, Lorna has been instrumental in developing SharePoint sites, managing morale budgets, and executing high-profile events. Her behind-the-scenes leadership has consistently improved administrative workflows, strengthened team communication, and supported the rigorous demands of spaceflight operations. Her dedication and professionalism have earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Colleen Barrett Award for Administrative Excellence in 2023 and multiple MSOC Excellence Awards.Beyond her day-to-day responsibilities, Lorna is a respected leader within the administrative profession. She has served in leadership roles with the International Association of Administrative Professionals, including Vice President and Treasurer of the Texas–Louisiana Division, where she has helped mentor and advocate for professionals across the region.Lorna attributes her success to a strong foundation of faith and a deep commitment to doing her very best—principles that have guided her throughout her career. She believes in lifelong learning and often reflects on the best advice she has received: to continually develop skills, never stop learning, and always reach for the stars. When advising young women entering the industry, she emphasizes the importance of networking, joining professional organizations, collaborating with peers, and earning certifications in key skills.Grounded in honesty, trust, and loyalty, Lorna values her close relationships with family and friends. Outside of work, she expresses her creativity through crafting, antiquing, collecting space memorabilia, and designing elaborate, designer Christmas trees—passions that reflect both her creative spirit and her deep roots in the aerospace community.Celebrating more than two decades of supporting spaceflight operations, Lorna DeArmond remains a trusted leader, mentor, and advocate for excellence in administrative support within the aerospace industry.Learn More about Lorna DeArmond:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lorna-dearmond Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

