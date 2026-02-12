NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT AND TEAM TORREY WARD TO HOLD FUNDRAISER TO HONOR THE LEGACY OF TORREY WARD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Torrey Ward was a college basketball player and coach whose life was tragically cut short in 2015. He played college basketball at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and later played professionally, including in China. After his playing career, Torrey transitioned into coaching, serving on the staffs at Jacksonville State, Ole Miss, and Illinois State University, where he was the associate head coach of the men’s basketball team. On April 7, 2015, Torrey was one of seven people killed in a small plane crash near Bloomington, Illinois, while returning from the NCAA Championship Game in Indianapolis. He was 36 years old and survived by his two children. His passing was deeply felt across the basketball community, and his legacy continues to be honored through scholarships, tributes, and service to others.In 2018, Torrey’s mother, Janice Ward, a longtime employee of UAB created Team Torrey Ward 3 began partnering with Shoes That Fit to honor her son’s life and legacy. Since then, Team Torrey Ward has partnered with Shoes That Fit to provide over 1,400 pairs of new athletic shoes to kids in need across Birmingham, Alabama, and Bloomington-Normal, Illinois.“Torrey Ward was a remarkable human being whose life was cut tragically short. We are honored to be a part of honoring his legacy and thank Janice Ward for the longstanding partnership” Amy Fass, CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That FitTeam Torrey Ward will be holding a fundraiser at Bartow Arena on the campus of University of Alabama Birmingham on the below dates during the basketball games.Sunday February 15, 11amSunday, March 1, 9amSunday, March 8, 4pmDonations to Team Torrey Ward can also be made at the below link.Step Up for Team Torrey Ward 3: Honoring Coach Ward’s Legacy

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.