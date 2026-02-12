Ardis Law Welcomes John Rezac and Former Fulton County Superior Court Judge Michael D. Johnson

Michael Johnson, Partner at Ardis Law John Rezac, Partner at Ardis Law

Ardis Law expands creditors’ rights, bankruptcy, and high-stakes litigation capabilities while continuing its values-driven growth model

Having served as both a judge and a trial lawyer, I know what makes a law firm truly effective. Ardis Law has created something special here.” — Michael Johnson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ardis Law LLP announces that John K. Rezac, an experienced creditors’ rights and bankruptcy attorney, and Michael D. Johnson, a veteran litigator and former Fulton County Superior Court judge, have joined the firm. The addition of these two accomplished attorneys further strengthens Ardis Law's commitment to providing clients with sophisticated legal counsel combined with the responsiveness and cost-effectiveness that sets the firm apart in Atlanta's legal market.Michael D. Johnson: Judicial Experience and Litigation AcumenThe Honorable Michael D. Johnson joins Ardis Law after a career spanning public service and complex litigation. He brings a unique and valuable perspective shaped by nearly seven years as a Superior Court judge in Fulton County, seven years as a prosecutor in DeKalb and Fulton counties, and service as an assistant attorney general and specially appointed federal prosecutor for the U.S. District Court, along with many years as an experienced first chair litigator.While on the bench, Johnson presided over thousands of civil and felony criminal cases and developed experience across areas including class actions, restrictive covenant disputes, real estate matters, health care fraud, and complex business and tax litigation. Some notable cases that he presided over include Thurbert Baker v. Metropolitan Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Inc., et al., relating to revealing the bid proposals for the 2009 NASCAR Hall of Fame and the 2009 Super Bowl; The State of Georgia v. Arthur Tesler; and Southern Center for Human Rights v. The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDOC). Additionally, Mr. Johnson successfully argued before the Supreme Court of Georgia in the matter of Fantasia v. The State, 268 Ga. 512 (1997. His work as an experienced litigator has included representing individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. His practice includes business and commercial litigation, personal injury and other complex tort litigation, and regulatory matters, investigations, and government relations across federal, state, and local agencies. Mr. Johnson is also a mediator and special master with Ardis Dispute Resolution, P.B.C.John K. Rezac: Creditors' Rights and Bankruptcy ExcellenceMr. Rezac joins Ardis Law from Taylor Duma LLP. He has spent his career building a distinguished practice in creditors' rights and bankruptcy law. As a former banker himself, Mr. Rezac brings a unique understanding of the financial services industry that enables him to provide practical, business-oriented counsel to his clients. He has represented national and regional banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions inside and outside bankruptcy court to enforce commercial loan obligations, protect collateral interests, and maximize recovery. His experience also includes representing receivers and working with bankruptcy trustees, creditors’ committees, and other non-debtor entities in matters involving case administration, contested disputes, preference and fraudulent transfer actions, and bankruptcy-related transactions such as the purchase and sale of property in bankruptcy proceedings.Rezac’s background includes eight years in the financial services industry (credit extension, recovery, risk management, and fraud prevention) prior to practicing law, which informs his pragmatic approach to workouts and restructuring. He has been recognized by peers as Georgia Trend’s “Legal Elite” in Bankruptcy/Creditors’ Rights for multiple years and was selected as one of The Best Lawyers in America(2026).Why Ardis Law Attracts Top Talent:CEO, Kerry Stumpe notes that “John and Michael are exactly the kind of lawyers our model is built to attract—deeply experienced, highly respected, and aligned with the way we want to practice law. Our goal is to deliver outstanding results while creating a workplace grounded in values centered around integrity and excellence. Their decision to join us validates that vision.”“Having served as both a judge and a trial lawyer, I know what makes a law firm truly effective," added Johnson. “I’m drawn to environments where preparation, judgment, and integrity are non-negotiable. Ardis Law has created something special here—a platform that supports experienced attorneys in doing their best work without the overhead and inefficiencies that can hinder client service at larger firms. The firm's founders have built a collaborative culture where attorneys can leverage each other's expertise across practice areas while maintaining the independence to serve clients in the way that works best for them. The opportunity to be part of this growing team was too compelling to pass up."John Rezac noted that “Ardis Law has created something rare: a sophisticated platform with the agility to serve clients efficiently and creatively. I was drawn to the firm’s values, its commitment to practical solutions, and the opportunity to build with people who care about both excellence and how we treat clients and one another.”"John and Michael are exceptional additions to our team," said Michele Stumpe, the firm’s Managing Partner who was recently named one of Atlanta’s 500 Most Powerful Leaders by Atlanta Magazine. "Their depth of experience and commitment to client service align perfectly with the model we've built at Ardis Law—one that combines the resources and support of a traditional law firm with the flexibility and innovative thinking needed to deliver creative solutions for our clients. Both attorneys bring not only tremendous legal acumen but also a client-first mindset that resonates with our firm's core values."Building on a strong foundationThe Atlanta-based law firm offers a broad array of services including litigation, employer and executive counseling, commercial real estate, leasing and lending services, creditors’ rights and bankruptcy, and a robust hospitality/alcohol and regulated products practice. The addition of Rezac and Johnson further complement and expand these services. At launch, the firm opened with more than 300 clients ranging from national brands to small and mid-sized businesses. We're building Ardis Law intentionally and strategically," said Kerry Stumpe. "We're not growing just to grow—we're adding attorneys whose practices complement our existing strengths and who share our vision for what a modern law firm can be. John and Michael exemplify the type of seasoned, client-focused attorneys we want as part of our team."The firm’s offices are located at 2300 Windy Ridge Pkwy, Suite 1165N in Atlanta, GA.

