Third-Generation Marietta Sign Company Enters a New Chapter: One Hour Signs is Now 3GM Signs and Graphics

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A familiar local sign company is stepping forward with a new name that matches the work it’s known for. One Hour Signs, Inc. is now doing business as 3GM Signs and Graphics —a brand refresh that better reflects the premium craftsmanship and customer-first experience the company has delivered for decades—making it easy for local businesses to look their best and attract the right customers.3GM stands for three generations of the Martin family, honoring the legacy that began in 1985 and continues today with the same family ownership, the same standards, and the same commitment to the local community.A business built on one belief: help customers growFounder Rudy Martin didn’t start out in the sign world. He came from the advertising side of business—where results matter and first impressions shape whether customers walk in or drive past. He built the company around a simple idea: if you make it easier for local businesses to succeed, your own success follows.That belief still drives every project at 3GM—because signage isn’t just a product. It’s how a business earns trust, stands out, and attracts customers.Why the name changed—and what it means todayWhen the company opened over 40 years ago, the sign industry was very different. Many common signs were simpler, and a lot of low-cost signage could truly be produced in about an hour—so “One Hour Signs” was a practical name.Today, customers expect more. Materials are better. Technology has changed what’s possible. And businesses want signage that looks premium and lasts. Most signs take more time to do right, and turnaround depends on the type of sign. Some projects can still be completed within hours, while others require several days for proper design, production, and installation.The mission hasn’t changed: be as fast and efficient as the project allows—without sacrificing quality—so customers can get their signage up and working as soon as possible.Built to lastFor decades, the Martins have invested in better tools, better processes, and a more professional customer experience—so clients don’t have to guess, chase updates, or settle for “good enough.” The goal is simple: make it easy to get premium signage that helps you look your best.That “do it right” mindset has led to a deep body of work across Metro Atlanta, representing an estimated 1 million-plus signs and decals, and including thousands of vehicle wraps and graphics seen on the road every day, along with a long history of supporting both local businesses and well-known organizations such as The Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, GE, Kroger, AT&T, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service, and many more.We believe our commitment to crafting signs that last and our dedication to fostering relationships that last have been instrumental in building a sign business that has lasted and thrived for over four decades. We are proud to continue that legacy and remain deeply thankful for the local businesses who have put their trust in us and helped us achieve this milestone.What’s changing—and what isn’tThe brand is changing to better represent who we are, our family values, and our decades long commitment to local businesses—so much more than just a quick sign.But the foundation is the same:Same family ownership since 1985Same commitment to customer serviceSame focus on qualitySame dedication to local businessesSame belief that helping our customers succeed is the secret to long-term successAbout 3GM Signs and Graphics3GM Signs and Graphics is the public brand of One Hour Signs, Inc., a family-owned sign and graphics company based in Marietta, Georgia. Since 1985, the company has helped businesses improve visibility and credibility through high-quality signs, graphics, and vehicle wraps—delivered with clear communication, dependable timelines, and craftsmanship built to last.Media Contact3GM Signs and GraphicsPhone: 770-591-1111Website: 3gmsigns.comLocation: Marietta, GA

