Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Women in Business Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Women in Business Awards , recognising female leaders who are building credible, resilient businesses across the UK. These awards celebrate women who are strengthening industries, leading through challenge, and creating lasting impact through disciplined growth, clear strategy, and professional integrity.The 2026 Women in Business Awards showcase achievement across consultancy, healthcare, technology, property, finance, sustainability, recruitment, hospitality, travel, and community enterprise. This year’s recipients reflect both ambitious early-stage founders and established leaders operating within regulated and commercially demanding environments.Business Awards UK 2026 Women in Business Awards Winners• Laura-Jane Breen, Share the Care with Laura LTD – Businesswoman of the Year• Jessica Pressland, JP Training – Leadership Award• Jessica Crane, SheEO Collective – Consultancy Businesswoman of the Year• Cherie Davies, MC Technical Recruitment – Recruitment Businesswoman of the Year• Amanda Stewart, Illuminate IT – Women in Tech Award• Marlene Mans, OutsourceCloud Limited – Fintech Businesswoman of the Year• Kelly Bell, Bell & Co Estates – Property Businesswoman of the Year• Amanda Hart, Amanda Hart The Life Change Mentor – Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year• Lucy Kaulbarsch, Lucy Digital LTD – Marketing Businesswoman of the Year• Nicola Gray, Glüf – Hospitality Businesswoman of the Year• Claire Cathcart, ELEVATE Hub – HR Businesswoman of the Year• Rodica Murphy, RM Sustainability Consulting Ltd – Non-Profit Businesswoman of the Year• Liz O’Donovan, Destination Seekers – Travel Businesswoman of the Year• Martyna Ryder, Lagom Hem Limited – Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year• Kat Wellum-Kent, Fracteura – Business Growth Award• Adele Furness, CG Cambridge Ltd – Startup Businesswoman of the Year• Emily Mustafa, Corpay – Triumph over Adversity• Georgia Pennington, Home Instead Leigh – Young Businesswoman of the Year• Rachael Campion-Williams, North Yorkshire Holiday Homes – Remote Working Businesswoman of the YearBusiness Awards UK 2026 Women in Business Awards Finalists• Rhiannon Brenton, Vodafone Business – Businesswoman of the Year• Priya Carmichael-Jack, Voltaire Philanthropy Consultancy Ltd – Leadership Award• Kat Wellum-Kent, Fracteura – Consultancy Businesswoman of the Year• Roo Begom, Committed Support – Recruitment Businesswoman of the Year, HR Businesswoman of the Year• Victoria Felicia Barnes, Ostara Wellbeing Limited – Health & Wellbeing Businesswoman of the Year• India Hoad, Korker Sausages Limited – Marketing Businesswoman of the Year• Neshma Emile, Zumo – Women in Tech Award• Sona Kaur, Pulse & Pattern Ltd – Fintech Businesswoman of the Year• Helen Pugh, Helen Pugh – Business Solutions – Property Businesswoman of the Year• Simone Oloman, Need It For Tonight “NIFT” – Ecommerce Businesswoman of the Year, Business Growth Award• Carolyn Cresswell, Youthology – Non-Profit Businesswoman of the Year• Claire Shail, Out of the Box Catering – Hospitality Businesswoman of the Year• Rachael Campion-Williams, North Yorkshire Holiday Homes – Travel Businesswoman of the Year• Helen Pugh, Ablepreneurs – Startup Businesswoman of the Year• Stephanie Ward, Spicy Brain Energy – Triumph over Adversity• Lucy Kaulbarsch, Lucy Digital LTD – Young Businesswoman of the Year• Kate Wood, Gretta – Remote Working Businesswoman of the YearThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Women in Business Awards demonstrate the depth and diversity of female leadership across the UK economy. This year’s winners include founders who have built embedded professional services groups supporting high-growth businesses, leaders who have scaled regulated care services under inspection frameworks, and entrepreneurs who have launched technology platforms addressing accessibility, sustainability, and compliance challenges within their sectors.Several award recipients have delivered significant commercial expansion within their first years of trading, reinvesting into systems, accreditation, training, and infrastructure to secure long-term stability. Others have strengthened sector standards through HR development ecosystems, sustainability frameworks within fashion and textiles, fintech governance, and responsible digital innovation. The cohort reflects both strategic discipline and operational resilience, particularly among leaders who have navigated personal health challenges, economic uncertainty, rural business constraints, and highly competitive markets without compromising standards.Collectively, this year’s winners and finalists represent a generation of female entrepreneurs and executives who are shaping industries with clarity, accountability, and commercial credibility. Business Awards UK congratulates all recognised individuals for their leadership and continued contribution to enterprise, employment, and community development across the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.