Dr. Chase, Canada's 169-Year-old Pharma Family, Launches 'Trust Over Trends' Campaign for Family Day

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New initiative champions affordable, time-tested remedies over costly wellness fads, offering rare savings to support Canadian familiesAs Canadian parents navigate a landscape of expensive and unproven wellness fads, Dr. Chase Family of Care—a 169-year-old Canadian pharmaceutical institution—is taking a bold stand with its new "Trust Over Trends" initiative launching this Family Day.The campaign directly challenges the influencer-driven wellness industry that has convinced families to pay premium prices for untested remedies, while time-proven, affordable solutions sit overlooked on pharmacy shelves."Our family's legacy since 1856 has been built on providing relief that is effective, accessible, and above all, trustworthy," says Josh Abraham, third-generation pharmacist and family spokesperson. "Parents today are pressured by trends that demand too much and deliver too little. Our 'Trust Over Trends' initiative is a recommitment to our founding principle: genuine care that families can depend on, without the premium price tag of passing fads."Heritage Beats Hype in Family HealthUnlike wellness influencers promoting expensive, unregulated products, Dr. Chase represents the only Canadian health company guided by three generations of licensed pharmacists. Every remedy—from Kolik Gripe Water for infant colic to Minard's Pain Relief for adult joint pain—is formulated to pharmaceutical standards using natural ingredients with documented benefits.The company's approach contrasts sharply with today's wellness landscape, where unregulated social media personalities promote untested products costing $50-$150 per bottle. Dr.Chase products, available at trusted Canadian retailers for $8-$20, provide pharmaceutical-grade relief using ingredients like fennel oil, colloidal oatmeal, and heritage camphor formulations."When your baby has colic at 2 AM, you don't need a trendy solution promoted by someone with no medical training—you need relief that works," Abraham explains. "That's what 169 years of pharmaceutical heritage provides: formulations proven through generations of Canadian family use, not social media campaigns."Complete Family Care That Grows with Canadian FamiliesThe "Trust Over Trends" campaign showcases Dr. Chase's unique, complete-family approach, addressing health challenges from infancy through active aging:For infants and toddlers: KOLIK Gripe Water (available in original heritage formula and alcohol-free versions) provides gentle relief for colic using traditional digestive herbs. Sweet Dreams helps children ages 2-11 sleep naturally with chamomile and linden flower, avoiding harsh synthetic sleep aids.For growing children: X-ZEMA Intensive Care delivers eczema relief using clinically-proven colloidal oatmeal and ceramides, while Koff & Kold provides day and night herbal cough relief with echinacea, elderberry, thyme, and real honey—no artificial sweeteners or harsh chemicals.For adults: The heritage Minard's Pain Relief liniment, trusted by Maritime fishermen since the 1860s, provides deep muscle and joint relief using camphor, medicinal turpentine, and ammonia water. SNAP Facial Exfoliant offers natural skincare with volcanic pumice and tea tree oil, rejecting expensive beauty industry trends."We're the anti-influencer choice," Abraham notes. "While social media promotes complicated, expensive routines, we provide simple solutions that actually work for real family health challenges Canadian parents face daily."Canadian Heritage Meets Modern Family NeedsDr. Chase's pharmaceutical heritage began in 1856 when Dr. Alvin Wood Chase developed remedies based on the principle that treatments should be "simple, effective, easy and pleasant to take." This philosophy resonates strongly with today's families seeking alternatives to both harsh synthetic medications and unproven wellness trends.The company's Canadian roots provide a unique understanding of family health patterns—from winter dry skin and cold-weather joint pain to seasonal respiratory challenges affecting children in daycare and school environments."Canadian families face specific health challenges that generic wellness products don't address," Abraham explains. "Our heritage formulations were developed for Canadian conditions, Canadian lifestyles, and Canadian values around family care."Making Heritage Health Accessible for Family DayTo demonstrate its commitment to affordable family care, Dr. Chase is offering unprecedented 10% savings on its complete product family. From February 12 through March 31, 2026, families can use code FAMILY2026 when purchasing Dr. Chase products online at DrcChase.com. Dr. Chase products are also available at major Canadian retailers including Shoppers Drug Mart, Rexall, Jean Coutu, and Walmart Canada.The promotion extends across the entire product family, allowing families to build comprehensive natural health toolkits without the premium pricing of wellness industry alternatives. A complete family starter kit—including infant digestive relief, children's sleep support, eczema care, and adult pain management—costs less than single bottles from many influencer-promoted brands."Family Day represents what we've always believed: families are built through shared experiences and memories," Abraham concludes. "Health challenges should never prevent families from being fully present for life's most important moments. While wellness trends come and go, families need solutions they can trust generation after generation."The initiative also includes enhanced online resources helping Canadian parents navigate common childhood health challenges using natural approaches backed by pharmaceutical expertise rather than social media advice.About Dr. Chase Family of CareDr. Chase Family of Care represents 169 years of pharmaceutical heritage, four generations of our family, guided by three generations of licensed pharmacists. The company provides gentle, effective natural health products from Dr. Chase Pediatrics (Kolik, Sweet Dreams, X-Zema, Koff & Kold) to adult care solutions, including Minard's Pain Relief and SNAP Skincare. All products are Health Canada-licensed with proper and valid Natural Product Numbers (NPNs) and manufactured to pharmaceutical standards.Media Contact: Dr. Chase Family of Carecustomerservice@stellacanada.com1-800-263-7546For more information and Family Day savings: drchase.com

