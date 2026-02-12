From Major League Baseball to Global Dance Floors: Lionheart Records Launches With MAVØ and Fletch’s Album Holy Ambition

Holy Ambition Album Cover

From Major League Baseball to Global Dance Floors: Lionheart Records Launches With MAVØ and Fletch’s Genre-Bending Album Holy Ambition

Professional sports teaches you about failure, resilience, and identity," Fletch says. "Music became the place where I could process that experience instead of perform it."

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Major League Baseball to Global Dance Floors: Lionheart Records Launches With MAVØ and Fletch’s Genre-Bending Album Holy Ambition Atlanta-based independent label Lionheart Records formally launches today with the release of Holy Ambition, a cross-genre album uniting former Major League Baseball player turned recording artist Fletch with internationally influenced house producer MAVØ.The collaboration is built on reinvention.Before stepping into studios and onto stages, Fletch spent years competing at the highest level of professional baseball, playing for both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals. After nearly a decade in professional sports, he pivoted fully into music — channeling the discipline, pressure, and psychological intensity of elite competition into a new creative identity.“Professional sports teaches you about failure, resilience, and identity,” Fletch says. “Music became the place where I could process that experience instead of perform it.”Across the Atlantic and far beyond, MAVØ was building something different. Over the last seven years, he has traveled to more than 50 countries, immersing himself in club culture from Europe to Africa to South America. His production style reflects that movement - blending Afro house rhythms, melodic progressions, progressive tension, and global textures into atmospheric, festival-scale records.Where Fletch’s voice carries lived narrative and grounded realism, MAVØ’s production expands outward - cinematic builds, driving basslines, and globally informed percussion.The result is Holy Ambition: an album that refuses rigid genre classification, merging rap lyricism with electronic propulsion.The lead single, “Mercy,” captures that tension - emotionally charged vocals layered over expansive house production, designed as much for late-night headphones as for festival stages.Lionheart Records, founded in Atlanta by Douglas Schwartz, was built around a singular premise: independent artists with unconventional backgrounds deserve a platform that prioritizes long-term evolution over algorithmic trends.“Both of these artists represent transformation,” Schwartz said. “One stepped away from professional sports to rebuild his identity in music. The other built his sound by absorbing culture across continents. That intersection is the core of Lionheart.”In a landscape increasingly defined by micro-genres and digital silos, Holy Ambition positions itself differently - not as a playlist strategy, but as a statement of artistic crossover.The album is now available on all major streaming platforms.For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information:Douglas SchwartzLionheart Recordspress@lionheartentertainment.io

