RSW/US Launches RSW/B2B to Help Professional Services Firms Drive Disciplined, Repeatable New Business Growth

RSW/US expands its B2B offering with RSW/B2B, bringing a structured, end-to-end BD process to help professional services firms build repeatable growth.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSW/US today announced the launch of RSW/B2B, a new service line created to help professional services firms build predictable pipelines through a structured, end-to-end business development process.

For the past 20 years, RSW/US has supported business development across key verticals throughout the U.S. and Canada. As an increasing number of professional services firms have turned to RSW/US for growth support, the company saw a clear opportunity to formalize and expand its B2B-focused offering.

“Professional services firms don’t need more activity, they need focused growth,” said Mark Sneider, RSW/US Founder and CEO. “RSW/B2B is built to help firms clarify positioning, pursue the right accounts, and consistently move opportunities closer to close through disciplined outreach and strong internal alignment.”

RSW/B2B builds on a proven business development framework already delivering results for clients in sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, and HR, among others. The offering is designed for firms that want more than meetings, firms that need a process that is structured and repeatable, yet flexible enough to adapt as market conditions and priorities change.

RSW/B2B engagements include:

• Positioning & Growth Alignment to sharpen a firm’s sales-ready story and define pursuit priorities

• Target Market & Account Strategy to build a vetted, intentional target list and outreach plan

• Sales Readiness & Internal Alignment so early conversations translate into real opportunity

• Multi-channel outreach led by a U.S.-based New Business Director (15–20 years’ experience) across email, phone, LinkedIn, and direct mail.

• Visibility & Optimization through weekly updates, insights from the market, and ongoing refinement

Throughout the program, clients are supported by a broader team of list development, technology, and strategy professionals to ensure outreach is targeted, coordinated, and effective.

For more information about RSW/B2B, contact Mark Sneider at mark@rswus.com.

About RSW/US

Founded in 2005, RSW/US is a leading outsourced business development firm working exclusively with professional services firms, ad agencies, marketing services, and PR firms.

