Alter Eco Appoints Brandon Davis of Trek One Capital as Chief Acceleration Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alter Eco, the leading sustainable chocolate and food brand known for its commitment to regenerative agriculture and climate-positive practices, announced the appointment of Brandon Davis, Founder of Trek One Capital, as Chief Acceleration Officer. In this newly created role, Davis will help guide Alter Eco through its next stage of strategic growth, operational scaling, and long-term impact.As part of this leadership expansion, Davis is also bringing in Arena Business Advisors to support Alter Eco’s growth initiatives, strengthening operational infrastructure, while maintaining the company’s mission-driven values. Arena Business Advisors will work alongside the Alter Eco leadership team to help scale the brand thoughtfully and sustainably.Davis brings more than two decades of experience across fundraising, operations, and strategic investment. As the visionary founder and operator of Trek One Capital, he has been involved in thousands of transactions across a wide range of industries totaling more than $18 billion. His industry-agnostic approach focuses on identifying long-term value and growth potential, with experience spanning operating companies in nutrition, packaged goods, and more.Under Davis’s leadership, Trek One Capital has prioritized investments aligned with sustainability and environmentally responsible production. Notable milestones include the acquisitions of Tejas Environmental Services and Alter Eco Foods, reflecting a shared commitment to building businesses that balance profitability with purpose.“Alter Eco has built an incredible foundation rooted in sustainability, transparency, and impact,” said Brandon Davis, Chief Acceleration Officer of Alter Eco. “I’m excited to work closely with the team to help scale the business in a way that honors the brand’s mission, while unlocking its full growth potential.”Alter Eco’s leadership team views the appointment as a strategic step forward as the brand continues to expand its footprint in the natural and specialty food space, while remaining deeply committed to regenerative agriculture, fair trade practices, and climate action.For more information, visit www.alterecofoods.com About Alter EcoAlter Eco is a sustainability-driven chocolate company dedicated to crafting decadent, organic chocolate using fair trade partnerships, regenerative agriculture and innovative eco-friendly packaging. The company is supported by Trek One Capital, led by founder Brandon Davis, whose strategic and operational expertise helps guide Alter Eco’s long-term growth and impact. Products are available at Whole Foods Market, natural retailers nationwide, and at www.alterecofoods.com To learn more about Alter Eco, visit www.alterecofoods.com or follow @altereco_foods on social media.About Trek One CapitalTrek One Capital identifies promising businesses, partners with their leaders, and applies strategic investment and operational support to unlock long-term growth potential. With an industry-agnostic approach, Trek One Capital focuses on opportunities that align financial performance with sustainable, responsible business practices.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Alter Eco and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

