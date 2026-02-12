Josh Baldwin, Matt Maher, and John Mark McMillan Announce The Troubadours Tour, a Night of Songs, Stories & Shared Faith

The Troubadours Tour Spring 2026

Tickets on sale February 20th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three distinct and influential voices in worship and songwriting are joining forces this spring for The Troubadours Tour, featuring Josh Baldwin, Matt Maher, and John Mark McMillan. Centered on songs, stories, and shared faith, the tour will offer audiences an intimate and meaningful night rooted in honesty, community, and the simple power of gathering together.

The Troubadours Tour brings a refreshing approach to live worship experiences, creating space to slow down, listen, and reflect. Rather than focusing on large-scale production, each evening will highlight the heart behind the music, songs that have shaped churches and listeners around the world, paired with personal storytelling and moments of reflection from three artists known for authenticity.

With a shared commitment to meaningful worship and connection, Baldwin, Maher, and McMillan will invite audiences into an experience that is present, grounded, and centered on lifting up the name of God.

“I’m beyond excited to hit the road with John Mark McMillan and Matt Maher for the Troubadours Tour,” shares Josh Baldwin. “These nights will be full of songs, stories, and moments we’ll never forget. It’s going to be a special run.”

Matt Maher adds, “There is something incredibly special about people gathering to share songs, stories, and faith. Joining Josh Baldwin and John Mark McMillan for The Troubadours Tour feels like a natural way to create space for God to move.”

“I’m really looking forward to hitting the road with Josh Baldwin and Matt Maher,” echoes John Mark McMillan. “The Troubadours Tour is a unique opportunity to share songs and faith in a way that’s honest, present, and rooted in community.”

Each artist brings a unique voice and catalog of songs that have deeply impacted the global Church. Together, their combined artistry and shared heart for worship promise a night that feels less like a concert and more like a gathering—intimate, reflective, and deeply communal. An exclusive pre-sale begins Wednesday, February 18th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, February 20th at 10am local time. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

About Josh Baldwin:

Josh Baldwin is a Gold-certified songwriter, worship leader, and member of Bethel Music, known for hit songs like “Made For More,” “Evidence,” and “Stand in Your Love.” His 2024 single “Made For More” became a breakout moment, hitting #1 on the Billboard Christian charts and earning over 95 million streams—still growing by 1 million per week. After the success of his Made For More album, Baldwin continues the momentum with the Full Grown Man Vol. I, a five-track EP released in 2025. The project explores themes of maturity, manhood, and grace shaped by real-life experiences. His Southern-infused, Spirit-led worship has made him a trusted voice in the global Church.

About Matt Maher:

Matt Maher is a multi-GRAMMY®–nominated artist and three-time GMA Dove Award® winner. Known for enduring songs like “Lord, I Need You,” “All The People Said Amen,” and “Because He Lives (Amen),” Maher has written or co-written multiple No. 1 radio singles and titles recorded across the global Church. An official Steinway Artist with over 600,000 albums sold, he continues to bridge Catholic and Evangelical spaces through music, songwriting, and live worship around the world.

About John Mark McMillan:

John Mark McMillan is a Platinum-selling songwriter and independent artist known for thoughtful, genre-blending music and honest lyricism. Best known as the writer of “How He Loves,” he has released a series of acclaimed albums through his own Lionhawk Records, most recently Cosmic Supreme, continuing his long-running exploration of faith, life, and the human experience.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.