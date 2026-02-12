Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (HBDC) Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Seven Months After Launch

Hilton Capital Management (NASDAQ:HBDC)

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilton Capital Management announced today that the Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (Nasdaq: HBDC) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management, reaching the milestone roughly seven months after its June 11, 2025 launch.

HBDC is a rules-based fixed income ETF designed to provide targeted exposure to senior unsecured corporate bonds issued by U.S. business development companies (BDCs) through a transparent, index-based approach. The strategy provides one of the first benchmarks dedicated exclusively to BDC debt, offering advisors and investors a structured way to access this segment of the fixed income market.

The Fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Hilton Capital BDC Corporate Bond TR Index1.

“Reaching $100 million in seven months is notable for a niche fixed income ETF, and we believe it reflects growing demand for differentiated, rules-based income tools that can complement traditional corporate bond allocations,” said Alex Oxenham, Chief Investment Officer at Hilton Capital Management. “HBDC was built to give advisors and investors efficient access to senior unsecured BDC bonds in an ETF wrapper, with daily transparency and index discipline.”

Portfolio characteristics (as of December 31, 2025)

As of the stated date, HBDC’s 30-Day SEC Yield was 6.19% and the portfolio had an average yield to maturity of 5.37%. The portfolio’s average modified duration to maturity was 2.55 years and the average term was 3.01 years. Option-adjusted spread to the Treasury curve was 175.42 bps, and yield-to-worst spread versus the Bloomberg US Corporate 1–5 Year Index was 119 bps. The portfolio’s credit profile was concentrated in the BBB category, with 95.5% rated BBB or BBB-, and 2.9% rated BB+. For HBDC's standardized performance, please see here: HBDC ETF_Q42025.pdf

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor’s shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For the most recent month-end performance, please call 1-833-594-4586 or visit the Fund’s website at www.hiltonetfs.com.

Index methodology highlights

The Index is designed to capture fixed coupon senior unsecured BDC bonds while applying eligibility and concentration rules intended to support scalable ETF implementation. Eligibility is anchored to the SEC’s annual Business Development Company Report, with an additional EDGAR-based inclusion check designed to reduce the risk of unintended omissions. Issuer weights follow a tiered cap framework to manage concentration across the universe, and the Index is rebalanced quarterly.

Fund facts

Ticker: HBDC (Nasdaq)

Gross Expense ratio: 0.39%

Distribution frequency: The Fund seeks to make monthly distributions

Holdings, prospectus, and fund materials: https://www.hiltonetfs.com/bdc-corporate-bond-etf

About Hilton Capital Management

Hilton Capital Management is an independent investment manager based in Garden City, New York. The firm sponsors systematic, rules-based strategies and exchange-traded funds designed to provide transparent exposures across income-oriented markets.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

1The Solactive Hilton Capital BDC Corporate Bond Index is a rules-based index that seeks to track the total performance of bonds issued by Business Development Companies. Investing in Business Development Companies (BDCs) involves various risks, including interest rate risk, credit risk, and liquidity risk, which can significantly impact returns. Please note an investment in the fund is not a direct investment in a BDC or in one of the issuers identified above

Must be preceded by a prospectus: HBDC Prospectus at www.hiltonetfs.com or calling 1-833-594-4586. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Hilton Capital Management, LLC (“HCM”) is a Registered Investment Advisor with the US Securities Exchange Commission. The firm only transacts business in states where it is properly notice-filed or is excluded or exempted from registration requirements. Registration as an investment advisor does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators nor does it indicate that the advisor has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Additional Important Disclosures may be found in the HCM Form ADV Part 2A, which can be found at https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/firm/summary/116357.

30 Day SEC Yield: Reﬂects the investment income earned after deducting a fund’s expenses for the period. This yield does not necessarily reﬂect the yield that an investor will receive. Distributions may vary from time to time. Average Yield to Maturity (YTM): Represents the weighted average annualized rate of return anticipated on the portfolio’s underlying bonds if held to maturity, assuming all coupon and principal payments are made as scheduled and reinvested at the same rate. Average Modiﬁed Duration to Maturity: Reﬂects the expected percentage change in the value of the portfolio in response to a 1% change in interest rates, assuming no change in credit spreads. It is a widely used metric for interest rate risk. Average Term: The weighted average number of years remaining until the maturity of the bonds held in the portfolio. Basis point (bps): One basis point is equal to one one hundredth of a percent (.0001). Option Adjusted Spread to Treasury Curve: The portfolio’s market-value-weighted options-adjusted spread (OAS) versus the U.S. Treasury curve of comparable duration/maturities. It reﬂects the incremental yield, in basis points, above Treasuries after adjusting for embedded options in the securities. Yield to Worst Spread to Bloomberg U.S. Corporate 1–5 Year Index : The difference, in basis points, between the portfolio’s yield-to-worst (the lowest yield across all call/put/maturity outcomes) and the yield-to-worst of the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate 1–5 Year Index on the same date. Positive values indicate the portfolio’s YTW exceeds the benchmark’s YTW. Average Convexity: A measure of the curvature in the relationship between bond prices and interest rates, providing insight into how duration changes as interest rates ﬂuctuate. Higher convexity indicates greater responsiveness to changes in interest rates. Credit quality ratings of the underlying securities of the fund are derived from ratings provided by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch. If a security has a rating from each of the three agencies, the median rating is used. If a security has two ratings, the lower rating is used. If a security only has one rating, that rating is used. If a security is not rated by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, it will show as “Not Rated”, though the security may be rated by a different nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO).

Investor & Media Inquiries

For client, prospective investor, or media inquiries regarding the Hilton BDC Corporate Bond ETF (HBDC), please contact Michael O’Brien, CFA®, Portfolio Manager, at obrienm@hiltoncm.com or (516) 535-3845.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.