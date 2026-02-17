Proxag Launches to Advance Global Bio‑Rational Agriculture With Leadership Team Behind Oro Agri’s Growth

Proxag Corp, a Delaware corporation

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proxag, a newly formed U.S.-based agriculture technology company with operations in Brazil and Portugal, today announced its official launch and the appointment of its founding executive leadership team. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes sustainable crop protection solutions, bio‑rational adjuvants, biopesticides, biostimulants, and specialty fertilizers for global agriculture markets.

Members of Proxag’s leadership previously held senior roles at Oro Agri, where they contributed to the company’s global expansion, portfolio development, and operational infrastructure. Under their leadership, Oro Agri grew into an international business in bio‑rational crop protection, culminating in its acquisition by Omnia Holdings in 2018 for approximately USD 100 million, and the subsequent announced sale to another agricultural chemical company in 2020 at an enterprise value of approximately USD 165 million. These historical references illustrate the team’s experience in scaling agriculture platforms; Oro Agri and Omnia are separate and unaffiliated companies.

“We are bringing together deep experience in bio‑rational agriculture at a time when the market has never been stronger,” said Co‑CEO Erroll Pullen, founder of Oro Agri. “This team knows how to scale products globally, build manufacturing infrastructure, and deliver results. We’re excited to apply those lessons to build Proxag.”

“Agriculture is facing an unprecedented need for locally manufactured molecules and regionally developed technologies,” said Co‑CEO Donovan Pullen. “The world’s over‑dependence on China for critical crop protection inputs has created both supply‑chain volatility and national strategic risk. Proxag is built to solve that. Our strategy focuses on developing proprietary formulations close to the markets we serve, leveraging regional manufacturing in the U.S., Brazil, and Europe to ensure reliability, resilience, and long‑term sustainability for growers worldwide.”

The Proxag Corp and Proxag LATAM Leadership Team

Melvin Donovan Pullen — Co‑CEO

30+ years leading agricultural formulation, operations, global market expansion; 17 patents; former COO of Oro Agri.

Erroll Melvyn Pullen — Co‑CEO

40+ years building and scaling agricultural-input, industrial, and chemical businesses globally; founder of Oro Agri.

James J. (Jim) Sullivan — Global CFO

Experienced CPA with 40 years of operational and financial leadership; former CFO of Oro Agri for 17 years.

Paulo Sérgio Berg — Global Director of R&D and QA

30+ years in agrochemical R&D; inventor/co‑inventor of 8 patent families with dozens of global patents; ISO-certified laboratory implementer.

Marlon Assunção — Technical Director, LATAM

Expert in biocontrol, adjuvant technology, and innovation pipelines across the Americas; former Oro Agri technical manager.

Wagner Miguel Ballestrin da Silva — GM/CFO, LATAM

26-year veteran in finance, taxation, and operations; led establishment of Brazilian manufacturing for Oro Agri.

Douglas Nascimento — Director of Operations, LATAM

Engineering and chemistry background; led manufacturing excellence, ISO systems, automation, and operational efficiency for Oro Agri.

Experience at Scale, Ready to Build Again

The Proxag leadership team previously helped scale Oro Agri from a single-country operation to a global enterprise with proprietary products such as PREV-AM®, WETCIT®, OROBOOST®, and TRANSFORMER® sold in 80+ countries through more than 1,000 distributors and dealers locations.

The global bio‑rational crop protection market continues to accelerate, driven by regulatory pressure on conventional chemistry, consumer demand for sustainable food production, and the growing relevance of integrated pest management systems. Proxag is positioned to capitalize on this shift with proven leadership and established operational capabilities across the U.S., Brazil, and Europe.

About Proxag

Proxag is a U.S.-based agriculture technology company (USF Incubator) with operations in Brazil and Portugal, dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and distributing sustainable crop protection solutions, bio‑rational adjuvants, biopesticides, biostimulants, and specialty fertilizers. Proxag combines entrepreneurial execution with deep scientific expertise to deliver high‑performance, environmentally responsible agricultural technologies for growers worldwide.

