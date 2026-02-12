James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational Announces Stellar 2026 Field

JHI Logo Angel Cabrera Darren Clarke Zach Johnson Rondé Barber at JHI with Hall of Fame bust

One of the Strongest PGA TOUR Champions Fields Ever Assembles in Boca Raton, March 2–8; Joined by Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Brian Urlacher and More

We are thrilled that the field is shaping up as one the strongest PGA TOUR Champions field ever to compete in Boca Raton at this year's James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.” — Ken Kennerly, Executive Director

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tournament officials are excited to announce that the field for the 2026 James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational is shaping up to be one of the strongest in the event’s history. The tournament returns to The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton from March 2 to 8, 2026.Now in its second year, the event pairs PGA TOUR Champions professionals with football legends for a one-of-a-kind week of golf and gridiron star power. Designed as a fan-first experience, the tournament offers spectators unprecedented access—walking the fairways alongside legends in the only tournament in the world where PGA TOUR Champions players and Pro Football Hall of Famers compete side by side.The 78-player field includes 12-time PGA TOUR winner, Zach Johnson, who will be making his Champions TOUR debut. Among Johnson’s TOUR titles are a pair of major championships: the 2007 Masters Tournament and 2015 Open Championship. His victory at the Old Course at St. Andrews stands as his most recent TOUR title. In addition to competing in four Presidents Cups (2007, 2009, 2013, and 2015), Johnson served as a Captain’s Assistant in the 2019 and 2022 Presidents Cups.Also making their PGA TOUR Champions debuts are five-time PGA TOUR Champion Ben Crane and Ryan Armour, winner of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship. Johnson, Crane, and Armour will be joined by fellow Open Championship winners Justin Leonard, Stewart Cink, Darren Clarke, David Duval, and Tom Lehman — with Leonard and Cink set to make their first appearances at the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion Ángel Cabrera returns to defend his 2025 James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational title. Additional field highlights include two-time U.S. Open champions Retief Goosen (2001, 2004) and Lee Janzen (1993, 1998). Seventeen-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Miguel Ángel Jiménez, 13-time winner Jerry Kelly, Billy Andrade, and several other standouts are also scheduled to tee it up at this year’s event.On the football legends side, Tim Brown returns to defend his title, joined by first-time participants Emmitt Smith and Brian Urlacher, along with returning Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Calvin Johnson, and previously announced players, including Lawrence Taylor, Cris Carter, Rondé Barber, Dwight Freeney, Randall McDaniel, Thurman Thomas, Jonathan Ogden, DeMarcus Ware, Dermontti Dawson, Will Shields, Jack Ham, Steve Largent, and Anthony Muñoz."We are thrilled that the field is shaping up as one the strongest PGA TOUR Champions field ever to compete in Boca Raton at this year's James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational," said Ken Kennerly, Executive Director of the tournament. "To date this roster represents the very best of golf’s legends competing alongside football's greatest icons. It's going to be an unforgettable week for our fans, and we're thrilled to bring this caliber of talent to South Florida."A total of 26 football legends and 78 PGA TOUR Champions players will participate in the three-day tournament, which will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, alongside a full week of parties, fan events, and community celebrations. Tickets are available now at JamesHardieInvitational.com.Tournament week kicks off March 2 with Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute Women’s Day and continues with fan-favorite events including the Legends Shootout on March 4, presented by AutoNation, where fans can walk alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers and PGA TOUR Champions during a four-hole skins competition. Championship Pro-Ams follow on March 4 and 5, pairing football legends with amateur golfers. Official tournament rounds run March 6–8 and will be televised live on Golf Channel.The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational supports charities including the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation, Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast, reinforcing the event’s strong community commitment in alignment with James Hardie’s purpose of Building a Better Future for All™. In 2025, the tournament raised $630,000 for charity.The event is made possible through a multi-year title sponsorship by James Hardie Building Products, Inc., America’s leader in fiber cement home building products, and is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm.For more information about the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com and follow @JamesHardieInvitational on Instagram and @JamesHardieInv on X for tournament updates and player commitments.About the James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational The James Hardie™ Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational will take place March 2 to 8, 2026, at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla. The 54-hole PGA TOUR Champions event features a field of 78 professionals competing for a $2.2 million purse, with 26 football legends joining the action on Friday and Saturday. Golf Channel will televise tournament play Friday – Sunday. Net proceeds benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital Foundation (Baptist Health), Habitat for Humanityof Greater Palm Beach County, and First Tee– Florida Gold Coast. The event is managed by Pro Links Sports, a nationally recognized sports marketing and event management firm. For schedules, tickets, field updates, and volunteer information, visit JamesHardieInvitational.com.

