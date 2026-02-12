Centrica Energy Enhances Global Energy Trading Capabilities to Balance Demand, Supply, and Sustainability

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global energy demand accelerates, rising 2.2% in 2024 compared to the previous decade’s average of 1.3%, Centrica Energy – a global energy and logistics business - is scaling its capabilities to keep pace.Centrica Energy is reinforcing its role in global energy markets, most recently by opening its US operations to further optimise energy flows and support a more secure and affordable energy future. The company’s integrated approach connects producers and consumers across continents, ensuring energy moves where and when it’s needed while balancing sustainability with market realities.Its US operations, with base in New York, strengthens the company’s ability to manage physical gas trading and risk across North America, complementing its LNG, power, and gas trading desks in Europe and Asia. This integration enables Centrica Energy to deliver agile solutions in increasingly volatile markets, ensuring security of supply while advancing the energy transition.“Energy trading is no longer just about moving molecules and electrons. It is about connecting global demand and supply to secure stable and affordable energy, while bringing more renewables onto the grid. Our US operations provide an important hub for balancing demand and supply as global energy markets continue to grow increasingly interconnected.” said Cassim Mangerah, Managing Director of Centrica Energy.Operating one of Europe’s largest gas and LNG portfolios, Centrica Energy is connecting supply and demand from the US Gulf to Asia while pioneering innovative solutions in less mature markets. In 2024 alone, the business delivered 252 LNG cargoes globally and designed first-of-their-kind contracts that diversify resources and enable lower-carbon generation in developing economies.Beyond transitional fuels, the company manages 17 GW of renewable and flexible assets, enough to power 14 million households. Deploying advanced analytics, forecasting and proprietary software, Centrica Energy delivers tailored long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), Corporate PPAs, and optimisation agreements that support the bankability of renewable investments and provide corporates with predictable green energy costs, supporting sectors like technology where demand is growing 16% annually through 2028.About Centrica EnergyCentrica Energy is the energy trading and optimisation arm of Centrica plc, responsible for managing commodity risk and sourcing energy on behalf of Centrica Group’s energy supply activities.Centrica Energy is a global energy trading company which helps move energy from source to use powering businesses, homes, and societies. Across 8 offices on three continents, and with 800+ passionate and highly skilled energy experts, they trade power, gas, liquified natural gas and green certificates, connecting energy producers, suppliers and offtakers in wholesale energy markets.Centrica Energy is one of the largest renewable asset managers in Europe, with over 17GW of capacity under contract, of which more than 85% is renewable assets.

