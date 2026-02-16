gategroup documentary on CNBC highlights leadership in inflight catering

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- gategroup , the world’s leading provider of inflight catering and hospitality services, is featured in a new documentary now live on CNBC.com, showcasing the Group’s global leadership, operational scale, and innovation across the aviation catering industry.Produced and shot by Acumen Media (UK), the documentary forms part of CNBC’s Global Sustainability & Transformation Initiative (GSTI), which spotlights companies shaping the future of their industries through innovation, resilience, and responsible growth.The film offers a behind-the-scenes look at how gategroup delivers millions of meals each day to airline partners worldwide, combining culinary expertise, logistics precision, and rigorous safety standards in one of aviation’s most complex operational environments. Filmed at gategroup’s headquarters in Zurich and its state-of-the-art facility in San Francisco, it highlights the scale and discipline required to deliver consistent quality at altitude.Featuring perspectives from gategroup leadership and frontline teams, the documentary explores how the company sets industry benchmarks in menu design, supply-chain resilience, and sustainability—while helping airlines differentiate their onboard experience across all cabin classes.“Inflight catering is a critical part of the passenger experience and airline brand,” said Agustin Buenaño, VP Culinary & Customer Experience at gategroup. “This documentary captures the expertise and innovation behind our global operations and our role in shaping the future of onboard hospitality.”As airlines continue to prioritize efficiency, premiumization, and customer experience, gategroup remains a trusted partner to carriers worldwide.The documentary is now available on CNBC.com as part of the GSTI series.About gategroupgategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup operates over 200 units in more than 60 countries, delivering culinary and retail excellence to passengers across all continents. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.