Dr. Eric Cornidez of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona Awarded As 2025 AZ Top Doc

Eric Cornidez, MD, MBA of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2025.

Dr. Cornidez provides exceptional care and a genuine connection with his patients, fostering positive patient experiences that make a meaningful impact in their lives.” — Christine Willour

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eric Cornidez, MD, MBA of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona has been reviewed and approved based on merit by AZ Top Docs for 2025. Dr. Cornidez is a Diplomate of the American Board of Anesthesiology, a Fellowship-Trained Interventional Pain Specialist, and is Board Certified in both Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine. Proudly serving the greater Tucson region, he brings exceptional expertise to his role as a managing partner at the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA), which operates across Tucson and San Tan Valley. His leadership helps ensure that patients throughout Southern Arizona have access to top-tier pain management.A Tucson native, Dr. Cornidez has long been driven by a commitment to elevate the level of care available in his hometown. After earning his medical degree from Stanford University, he returned to Tucson for his surgical internship at the University of Arizona. He then advanced his training in anesthesiology at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale, becoming the clinic’s first Chief Resident in Anesthesiology and specializing in Interventional Pain Management. Today, Dr. Cornidez remains at the forefront of his field, regularly serving as a consultant, investigator, and instructor on cutting-edge pain management modalities, including neuromodulation.As Chief Medical Officer and managing partner at PISA, Dr. Cornidez helps guide the largest and most respected pain management center in Southern Arizona. His dedication to expanding his leadership capabilities led him to complete the Executive MBA Program at the University of Arizona’s Eller College of Business. Widely recognized for his clinical skill, Dr. Cornidez is considered among the top pain physicians in the nation, and his compassionate, team-centered leadership inspires excellence throughout the organization.“Dr. Cornidez provides exceptional care and a genuine connection with his patients, fostering positive patient experiences that make a meaningful impact in their lives.” says Christine Willour, the Marketing Director and Provider Liaison of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona.Dr. Cornidez’s commitment extends far beyond clinical practice. He serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Arizona, sits on the executive board of the Tucson Metro Chamber, and serves as a Deacon at Catalina Foothills Church. He is actively engaged with Corazon Ministries and contributes his expertise to professional organizations such as the Pacific Spine and Pain Society and the Arizona Society of Interventional Pain Physicians.His service and leadership have earned him numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Community Service Award from the U.S. Department of Justice, the 40 Under 40 Achievement Award, the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Businessman of the Year, and most recently, 2025 Father of the Year / Father’s Day Council Tucson Honoree. Through his unwavering dedication to patient care, professional advancement, and community service, Dr. Cornidez continues to shape the future of pain management while making a lasting difference throughout Southern Arizona.To learn more about Dr. Cornidez please visit: https://aztopdocs.com/doctors/dr-eric-cornidez/ ---About UsAZ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Arizona online in an easy to use format. AZ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.AZ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at info@AZTopDocs.com and/or visit www.AZTopDocs.com You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.