Everlywell Shines a Spotlight on Personalized Health Intelligence on Life+Leisure

Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO of Everlywell on Life+Leisure hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Founder & CEO Julia Cheek Discusses How “Fine Isn’t Fine” in Exclusive Segment Airing on WE tv February 17, 2026

Everlywell is changing the way people understand and advocate for their own health. Julia’s story and mission resonate deeply—this is about giving people answers, not dismissals. ” — Gila Stern, Vice President of Production

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a healthcare landscape where too many people are told they are “fine” despite feeling anything but, Everlywell a leader in digital health , takes center stage on the acclaimed lifestyle series Life+Leisure . Hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic, the episode features an in-studio interview with Julia Cheek, Founder and CEO of Everlywell. The segment premieres on WE tv on February 17, 2026 at 7:30am EST, empowering viewers to take a more informed and proactive role in their health.Founded in 2015, Everlywell is pioneering the next generation of biomarker intelligence—combining AI-powered technology with human insight to help people uncover what’s really going on with their health. To date, the company has harnessed advanced diagnostics to deliver nearly one billion personalized health insights to more than 60 million people, reshaping how and where healthcare happens.During the segment, Cheek shares her personal health journey that inspired Everlywell’s founding, along with the company’s rapid growth following her landmark 2017 Shark Tank appearance, securing a record deal with Lori Greiner. She addresses a challenge many women face in traditional healthcare: being told they’re “fine,” when they know something feels off—and explains how accessible lab testing and clinician-guided care plans can help individuals move from uncertainty to clarity.The conversation explores Everlywell’s comprehensive approach to health, from convenient at-home and in-person testing to its Virtual Care platform that turns results into meaningful next steps. Cheek also highlights Everlywell’s newest AI health companion, Eva, designed to enhance personalization, scale insight delivery, and support informed health decisions with speed and precision .“Everlywell is changing the way people understand and advocate for their own health,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Julia’s story and mission resonate deeply—this is about giving people answers, not dismissals. Our viewers will walk away inspired to stop settling for ‘fine.’”The segment further underscores Everlywell’s ability to balance consumer relatability with enterprise-level rigor, serving both individuals and enterprise clients while maintaining trust, accuracy, and quality at scale. Through real-world customer stories and a forward-looking vision, Cheek outlines how Everlywell is continuing to break down barriers and redefine what accessible, personalized healthcare can look like.Viewers are invited to tune in to WE tv on February 17, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Everlywell is helping people take control of their health on their own terms.WE TV air date: February 17,2026 at 7:30am ESTAbout EverlywellEverlywell is a digital health company pioneering the next generation of biomarker intelligence—combining AI-powered technology with human insight to deliver personalized, actionable health answers. Everlywell transforms complex biomarker data into life-changing insights—seamlessly integrating advanced diagnostics, virtual care, and patient engagement to reshape how and where health happens.Over the past decade, Everlywell has delivered close to 1 billion personalized health insights, transforming care for 60 million people and powering hundreds of enterprise partners. In 2025, an estimated 1 in 94 U.S. adults received an Everlywell test, solidifying its spot as the #1 at-home testing brand in the country. Fueled by AI and built for scale, Everlywell is breaking down barriers, closing care gaps, and unlocking a more connected healthcare experience that is smarter, faster, and more personalized. Learn more at http://www.everlywell.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at www.lltvshow.com

