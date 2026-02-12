Rythmia Life Advancement Center Explores Transformational Healing on Life+Leisure

Dr. Jeff McNairy on Life+Leisure hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic Life+Leisure hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jeff McNairy Discusses Medically Supervised Plant Medicine and Personal Breakthroughs in Exclusive WE tv Segment

This isn’t about trends, it’s about intentional healing, safety, and transformation. ” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For those seeking deeper clarity, purpose, and lasting transformation, healing often begins from within. Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world’s leading medically licensed ayahuasca retreat for personal growth and healing, is featured in an exclusive in-studio interview on Life+Leisure , hosted by New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur Bill Rancic and Emmy Award-winning television personality Giuliana Rancic. The segment airs on WE tv on February 17, 2026 at 7:30am EST, offering viewers an inside look at one of the world’s most transformative wellness experiences.The episode features Jeff McNairy, Chief Medical Officer of Rythmia, who brings more than 25 years of experience in behavioral health, trauma, and addiction treatment. During the interview, Dr. McNairy discusses why true healing goes beyond symptom management—and how Rythmia integrates ancient plant wisdom with modern science to support profound personal breakthroughs in a safe, medically supervised environment.Founded in 2016 by visionary entrepreneur Gerard Powell, Rythmia Life Advancement Center is the largest all-inclusive, medically licensed luxury wellness retreat in the world. Located in Costa Rica, the resort provides guests with a breathtaking natural setting, gourmet farm-to-table cuisine, and luxury amenities while they participate in The Rythmia Way, a proven program blending plant medicine, psychology of change, breathwork, and mindfulness.During the segment, Dr. McNairy explains what ayahuasca is, why medical oversight is critical, and how Rythmia’s rigorous safety protocols set it apart in the global wellness space . With more than 98% of guests reporting a life-changing breakthrough, Rythmia has become a trusted destination for high-achieving individuals seeking emotional, mental, and spiritual clarity.“Rythmia offers something truly unique,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “This isn’t about trends—it’s about intentional healing, safety, and transformation. Dr. McNairy’s perspective helps demystify the process and shows why so many people describe their experience as life-changing.”Rythmia’s leadership extends beyond its retreat experience, with a distinguished advisory board that includes internationally recognized thought leaders and public figures such as Cesar Millan, Jack Canfield, Michael Beckwith, Martin Luther King Jr. III, and Kelly Slater—reflecting the center’s credibility, influence, and global impact.As the segment concludes, Dr. McNairy shares stories of transformation he has witnessed firsthand and encourages viewers to approach healing with curiosity, courage, and compassion—reminding them that miracles are possible when the right support systems are in place.Tune in to WE tv on February 17, 2026 at 7:30am EST to watch the full Life+Leisure segment and discover how Rythmia Life Advancement Center is helping individuals awaken to lasting transformation.About Rythmia Life Advancement CenterRythmia Life Advancement Center is the world’s #1 customer-rated, all-inclusive, medically licensed ayahuasca retreat dedicated to personal growth, healing, and transformation. Founded in 2016, Rythmia integrates ancient plant medicine with science-backed holistic therapies, modern psychology, and personalized care in a luxury retreat setting. Through The Rythmia Way program and ongoing integration support, the center empowers guests to experience profound breakthroughs and lasting change.Learn more at http://www.rythmia.com About Life+LeisureLife+Leisure, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a dynamic lifestyle series exploring the intersections of wellness, travel, design, and innovation. Airing on WE TV and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences to elevate everyday living with expert insights and real stories of empowerment. Learn more at http://www.lltvshow.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.