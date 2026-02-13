Southside Wrecker Supports the Bike Build-Off Event for Toys for Tots

Southside Wreckers

UNION CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southside Wrecker extended its support for the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Annual Bike Build-Off for Toys for Tots, an impactful community event that was held on 15th November 2025. The initiative brought together local organizations, volunteers, and law enforcement to provide bicycles to children in need during the holiday season. Based in Union City, Georgia, Southside Wrecker participated as a community-focused automotive services provider committed to giving back beyond its day-to-day towing and recovery operations.During the event, the company’s team played an essential hands-on role in ensuring the bike build ran smoothly and efficiently. The team helped unbox and assemble all 300 bikes, working alongside other volunteers to prepare them for distribution. In addition, Southside Wrecker delivered a forklift onsite, which was used to safely transport and organize equipment and materials throughout the build. Their support contributed significantly to the success and timely completion of the event.The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Annual Bike Build for Toys for Tots highlighted the power of collaboration and local engagement. By supporting this initiative, Southside Wrecker reinforced its long-standing commitment to community involvement and meaningful partnerships. This event left a lasting, positive impact on families across the region and reflected the company’s dedication to service both on and off the road.To learn more about towing and automotive recovery services , please contact them at (678) 701-1916.About Southside Wrecker: Southside Wrecker is a trusted towing and automotive recovery company located at 4990 Jonesboro Rd, Union City, GA 30291. Established in 1981, the company provides light- and heavy-duty towing, accident recovery, roadside assistance, transport, and rotator services throughout the Greater Atlanta area.

