iwhitelabel.co Officially Launches: A White Label Software Directory for Agencies, Resellers and SaaS Entrepreneurs

iwhitelabel.co launched its white-label software directory to help agencies, resellers, and businesses discover and evaluate white-label SaaS solutions.

White-label SaaS is now the business model for many agencies and entrepreneurs. But discovery lags. iwhitelabel.co provides a focused way to see the landscape.” — Company Statement, iwhitelabel.co

DELFT, NETHERLANDS, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iwhitelabel.co announced the official launch of its dedicated white label software directory, created to help agencies, resellers, and businesses discover and evaluate white label SaaS solutions across an expanding ecosystem. White label software has become a practical growth lever for agencies, consultants and small businesses looking to expand services without building everything from scratch.

The problem in the market:

White label SaaS is growing across nearly every niche such as marketing, education, HR, local business services, and even emerging infrastructure sectors. Yet discovery remains fragmented: buyers often bounce between generic “top tools” lists, affiliate roundups, vendor marketplaces, and scattered community recommendations.

This leaves buyers struggling to answer critical questions before committing to a platform:

• What does "white-label" really include—branding depth, custom domains, client portals, billing, multi-tenancy, or sub-accounts?

• What limitations surface after onboarding the first few clients?

• Which tools are purpose-built for agencies and resellers needing white-label features like full branding and multi-tenancy, versus small businesses or tech operators integrating SaaS via white-label APIs to enhance their core product?

The rise of AI assisted product building also increases noise. More tools are launched faster, marketing claims are easier to produce at scale, and “look alike” solutions can appear credible long before they are proven in real client deployments.

What iwhitelabel.co changes:

iwhitelabel.co is built specifically for the white label use case, with an emphasis on structured discovery rather than generic SaaS browsing. At launch, the directory documents 1,300+ tools across 150+ categories, helping tech operators narrow options by niche and intent.

Categories span both established and specialized markets, including White Label Affiliate Systems, White Label Social Media Management, White Label Job Boards, White Label Learning Management Systems (LMS), White Label Digital Signage Software, White Label Music Distribution Platforms, and infrastructure niches such as White Label EV Charging Software.

Importantly, iwhitelabel.co is transparent about the current state of verification. While listings are documented carefully, the directory has not verified every vendor claim end to end. The company notes that even well-intentioned research can be influenced by marketing gimmicks, especially when vendor messaging is polished and repetitive across the market. iwhitelabel.co plans to progressively add stronger evidence requirements such as video documented walkthroughs, acknowledging that this approach is heavy, manual, and will take time to roll out responsibly.

Who it’s for:

iwhitelabel.co is designed for both the people choosing white label software and the providers building it, white label is increasingly used as a growth strategy across SaaS offerings.

iwhitelabel.co is designed for operators building client facing services or reseller businesses on top of software, including:

• Marketing, SEO, and digital agencies building retainers on top of branded tools.

• Consultants, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), and system implementers packaging software into repeatable offers.

• SaaS entrepreneurs and productized service founders seeking faster go to market.

• Educators and niche creators turning expertise into subscription based solutions.

• White label SaaS providers who want a dedicated space for their product to be shown, recognized, and discovered by agencies, resellers, and tech operators actively looking for white label solutions.

For these audiences, the goal is practical: help buyers reduce time spent sorting through conflicting claims and make comparisons easier before committing, while giving providers a focused place to present their SaaS to the right market.

Getting to know iwhitelabel.co:

About iwhitelabel.co:

iwhitelabel.co is a dedicated directory for white label SaaS solutions. Built for agencies, resellers, SaaS entrepreneurs, and white-label providers, the platform organizes a fragmented market into structured categories and documents tools in a way that supports real business decisions.

With 150+ categories and 1,300+ documented tools, iwhitelabel.co’s mission is to make the white label ecosystem easier to navigate and more transparent. For buyers seeking the right partners and for providers gaining a dedicated space to showcase their SaaS to agencies, resellers, and operators actively searching for white label solutions.

