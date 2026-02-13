INOX Clean Energy and RJ Corp Limited in Conjunction with SkyPower Launch Multi GW-Scale Solar Platform to Power Africa

Unites INOX Clean Energy's integrated renewable platform, RJ Corp's deep operational footprint across African markets with SkyPower’s renewable expertise.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOX Clean Energy, part of the INOXGFL Group, together with RJ Corp Limited and in conjunction with SkyPower, today announced the launch of a fully integrated renewable energy platform designed to deploymore than 10 gigawatts (10+ GWs) of solar-powered infrastructure across Africa at industrial speed and scale.

Through an equal joint venture between INOX Clean Energy and RJ Corp, the partnership has acquired SkyPower Services MENA Ltd., establishing a scalable Independent Power Producer (IPP) platform focused on high-growth African markets including Zambia, Zimbabwe, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Immediate Execution: 570 MW Phase One, Multi-GW Pipeline.The first phase of deployment targets approximately 570 MW of renewable energy capacity, with commissioning to follow completion of transaction formalities.

The broader portfolio forms part of a multi-gigawatt development pipeline supported by:

• Sovereign-backed Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at attractive tariffs

• Structuring designed to materially limit payment and counterparty risk

• Targeted project IRRs exceeding 20%

• Secured land and evacuation infrastructure

• Anticipated debt funding from multilateral institutions

Construction on initial projects is expected to commence in the coming months, marking the transition from contractual certainty to physical execution.

Longer-term objectives include:

• 2.5 GW of installed renewable capacity in Africa by FY29

• Alignment with INOX Clean's broader target of 10 GW IPP capacity and 11 GW integrated solar

manufacturing capacity by FY28

Integrated Industrial and Execution Platform:

This initiative unites three complementary capabilities:

INOX Clean Energy

An integrated renewable energy platform operating across IPP development (via Inox Neo) and solar manufacturing (via Inox Solar Limited), supported by the INOXGFL Group's 90-year industrial legacy and presence in over 75 countries. The Group contributes vertically integrated manufacturing, gigawatt-scale construction capability, and disciplined capital allocation across renewables and advanced materials.

RJ Corp Limited

A multinational conglomerate with diversified interests in food & beverage, QSR, dairy, retail, and healthcare, with a substantial operational footprint across African markets. RJ Corp provides regional infrastructure depth, operating relationships, and long-term capital alignment to accelerate on-the-ground execution.

SkyPower

Brings over two decades of experience in originating, structuring, financing, and advancing large-scale contracted solar infrastructure globally. Its African portfolio includes nearly 3 GWs under executed PPAs, positioning the platform for rapid construction mobilization. Together, the alliance forms a development-ready, financing-ready, and execution-ready solar engine designed to deliver renewable energy infrastructure at speed, scale, and certainty.

Executive Perspectives:

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group, stated:

"Inox Clean's Africa foray through the acquisition of Skypower Services MENA, in partnership with RJ Corp—already an established and esteemed name in the region—marks a defining step in our global expansion journey. With its immense potential and untapped opportunities, Africa provides significant headroom for growth beyond our first phase of 570 MW."

Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, RJ Corp, added:

"As we continue to expand our presence across the fast-growing African markets, sustainability remains central to our growth strategy. Our partnership with Inox Clean for this IPP venture allows us to leverage their world-class renewable energy expertise to decarbonise our operations while ensuring reliable and cost-efficient power."

Kerry Adler, Founder, President & CEO of SkyPower, commented:

"Reliable, contracted, bankable power is the foundation of economic transformation. With nearly 3 GWs under executed PPAs and construction targeted to begin in the coming months, we are converting commitment into action.

The industrial depth of INOX Clean Energy and the continental strength of RJ Corp create a uniquely powerful platform capable of deploying renewable infrastructure at scale without sacrificing discipline."

Institutional Foundation

SkyPower's renewable leadership has been anchored since 2009 by CIM Group, manager of the CIM Infrastructure Fund, in which California Public Employees' Retirement System is a longstanding limited partner. This institutional backing reinforces capital discipline, infrastructure resilience, and alignment with global decarbonization objectives.

