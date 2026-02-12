Kevin Jameson and Dementia Society of America Announce Annual Ginny Gives Awards

Dementia Society of America

Award Recognizes Organizations That Provide Enrichment, Care and Non-Medical Therapies for Families Impacted by Dementia

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dementia Society of America® (DSA) announces its annual Ginny Gives® Awards, celebrating extraordinary organizations on the forefront of dementia care in the country. Named in honor of Ginny Jameson, the late wife of Dementia Society of America’s founder, CEO, and volunteer Chairman, Kevin Jameson, the award recognizes programs that have benefited thousands of individuals and their care partners.

“Dementia takes many forms and requires a variety of approaches to care,” said Kevin Jameson. “For more than a decade, the Ginny Gives Awards have recognized some of the many non-profit organizations that are addressing the growing needs of individuals and their care partners who face dementia challenges, through non-medical programs like music, the arts, movement, and tactile stimulation including touch.”

Kevin Jameson and Dementia Society of America Announced Annual 2025 Awards at Ceremony

Jameson, along with the volunteer Board of Directors and Advisory Council, recently hosted a ceremony for award recipients. Thanking and commending all of the non-medical programs, Jameson applauded the diversity of work occurring in the field saying, “when cures and meaningful treatments are still around the corner to address the causes of dementia, supporting community engagement programs focused on uplifting those living with dementia and their care partners is integral to Dementia Society of America’s mission to serve others—wherever they happen to be in their journey.”

National Support for Non-Medical Programming

Dementia Society of America awarded funds and a certificate of appreciation to more than two dozen organizations for their programming. Examples of the programming include a community support initiative in Ohio (Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation for Brain Health); an intergenerational art creative in California (Creative HeARTS Art Therapy); art discovery conversations in Pennsylvania modeled after the “Meet Me at the Museum” initiative of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (James A. Michener Art Museum), and an anxiety-support program in Texas (The Grand Baby Project).

In addition, and more broadly, Dementia Society of America funds seed grants to researchers across the spectrum of dementia and to further advances in brain health.

To learn more visit GinnyGives.org.

