Framence and GMODIS Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Digital Solutions for Engineering and Energy Projects

Framence has entered a strategic partnership with GMODIS to combine photorealistic digital twin technology with integrated engineering and consulting services.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Framence, developer of the photorealistic digital twin platform FRAMENCE, has announced a partnership with GMODIS, a US and Korea based company providing integrated legal, engineering, and digital solutions for large-scale industrial and energy projects.

The partnership brings together GMODIS’s multidisciplinary expertise in engineering, project management, and digital solutions with Framence’s ability to create highly accurate visual representations of complex assets and environments. By integrating FRAMENCE into engineering and project workflows, clients gain enhanced visibility into technical data, improved coordination across disciplines, and more transparent decision-making throughout the project lifecycle. “Partnering with GMODIS allows us to extend the use of FRAMENCE into complex engineering and energy projects where clarity, safety, and risk management are essential,” says Adrian Merkel, Managing Director of Framence GmbH. “Their integrated approach and strong engineering background make GMODIS a valuable partner for applying digital twins in demanding project environments.”

GMODIS supports clients across construction, oil & gas, and energy sectors with services ranging from design engineering and transportation analysis to digital solutions, contract management, and legal consulting. Through the partnership, GMODIS will leverage FRAMENCE to enhance project visualization, support technical planning, and enable more efficient collaboration between stakeholders.

“We believe that digital visualization is becoming a key enabler for safer and more efficient engineering projects,” says John Jung, CEO of GMODIS. “By working with Framence, we can strengthen our digital capabilities and offer our clients greater transparency and confidence throughout their projects.” Looking ahead, Framence and GMODIS plan to explore further applications of digital twin technology to support innovation, safety, and efficiency across international engineering and energy projects.



About Framence

Framence is a pioneer in the development of photorealistic digital twins for buildings and industrial environments. Framence’s technology enables companies to create highly accurate digital twins of technical assets and entire technical environments. By using Framence’s digital twins, companies can significantly optimize planning processes, ensure much more efficient operations, and can thereby realize important financial benefits and savings. For more information, visit www.framence.com.



About GMODIS

GMODIS is a US and Korea based company providing integrated legal, engineering, and digital solutions for large-scale construction, energy, and industrial projects. With a multidisciplinary team experienced in engineering, oil & gas, and energy sectors, GMODIS supports clients with design engineering, project management, digital solutions, and risk management services. For more information, visit www.gmodis.com.



