Ex‑McKinsey Leader and Ex‑YC Operator Unite to Build India’s Agentic AI Future

Bolcho Voice AI Platform RationalGO AI

Ex-McKinsey and ex-YC leaders launch RationalGO, an India-based agentic AI platform enabling autonomous agents to execute real-world tasks end-to-end.

GURUGRAM, INDIA, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a defining moment for India’s AI ecosystem, RationalGO, a new Agentic AI platform, is emerging as a serious contender on the global stage. Founded by Praveen Yadav, an ex‑McKinsey technology leader, and Kumar Ajay, a former YC‑backed startup operator, the company is focused on a clear mission: moving AI from intelligence to execution.

While Large Language Models (LLMs) have transformed how humans interact with machines, the founders believe the next leap will come from the application layer—systems that can plan, reason, and autonomously complete real work. “Models are powerful,” says Praveen Yadav, “but impact happens when AI can actually execute end‑to‑end tasks for people at scale.”

After advising enterprises on technology and transformation at McKinsey, Praveen stepped away two years ago to pursue this vision. Around the same time, Kumar Ajay was building Voice AI infrastructure for India, working across product and growth in high‑scale environments. Their collaboration began with a shared realization: despite rapid advances in AI, most products were still stopping short of real‑world execution.

Proven Execution Across Voice and Agentic AI

Before launching RationalGO publicly, the duo shipped Bolcho.ai, an enterprise Voice AI infrastructure platform designed to solve one of the industry’s biggest bottlenecks—cost. By re‑engineering inference pipelines, agent orchestration, and infrastructure efficiency, Bolcho.ai helps enterprises reduce Voice AI operational costs by up to 80%.

Bolcho.ai is already being adopted in large‑scale voice deployments in India and has served as a foundational learning ground for building efficient, low‑latency, agent‑driven systems. These learnings directly informed the architecture behind RationalGO’s Agentic AI platform.

RationalGO: Competing With Global Agentic AI Platforms

Launched in early 2025, RationalGO.ai enables users to delegate complex tasks—such as building websites, creating presentations, generating simulations, and producing reports—to autonomous AI agents that plan, execute, and deliver outcomes with minimal human intervention.

In early benchmarks, RationalGO competes with global Agentic AI platforms including Genspark (Southeast Asia), Kimi AI, Manus (acquired by Meta), and Claude’s Agentic AI offerings. On key metrics such as time‑to‑result, compute efficiency, and LLM cost optimisation, RationalGO has demonstrated strong performance despite operating with significantly less capital.

Building Quietly, Building Deep

Since December 2024, the founders have been building RationalGO with limited external funding, choosing engineering depth over hype. “In the AI era, the real MOAT is speed,” says Praveen Yadav. “Speed of learning, speed of iteration, and speed of execution.”

This philosophy has driven rapid pivots—from a desktop‑first approach to a scalable cloud platform—while maintaining a relentless focus on performance, cost efficiency, and reliability. Both founders bring experience from previous startup journeys and believe long‑term impact is built through perseverance rather than rapid capital deployment.

India’s Agentic AI Moment

As Agentic AI becomes the next frontier of artificial intelligence, RationalGO and Bolcho.ai represent a broader shift in India’s role—from AI adoption to AI infrastructure and systems leadership. The founders believe Indian teams now have the capability to compete with the world’s largest technology ecosystems.

The future, they argue, belongs to AI that works quietly in the background—coordinating agents, executing tasks, and freeing humans to focus on higher‑order thinking.

About RationalGO

RationalGO is an Agentic AI platform designed to help individuals and enterprises delegate and complete complex work autonomously. Built in India, RationalGO focuses on speed, efficiency, and execution‑first AI systems that operate across real‑world workflows.

Website: https://rationalgo.ai

About Bolcho.ai

Bolcho.ai is an enterprise Voice AI infrastructure platform that enables large‑scale voice automation while reducing operational costs by up to 80%. The platform is optimized for latency, reliability, and cost‑efficient AI deployment in high‑volume environments.

Website: https://bolcho.ai

Think, Write and Create in 5 minutes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.