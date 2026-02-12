AAFCS Names 2026 National Teacher of the Year

2026 Teacher of the Year Recipients

American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Names 2026 National Teacher of the Year.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) proudly announces Shawna Wilson, CFCS of Shakopee High School in Minnesota as the recipient of the esteemed Teacher of the Year award, along with Lanier Lebby Alston of Hand Middle School in South Carolina and Sarah Catherine Fowler, CNWE of Decatur High School in Georgia as Teacher of the Year Merit Finalists. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to education and their dedication to advancing the field of Family and Consumer Sciences.AAFCS will honor our 2026 National Teacher of the Year and Merit Finalists during the 2026 AAFCS Annual Conference at The Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky from June 18-21, 2026.2026 AAFCS National Teacher of the YearShawna Wilson, CFCSShakopee High SchoolMinnesota AffiliateProgram Title: “The Capstone Experience: From Awareness to Action – Cultivating Leaders and Creating Change”2026 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year Merit FinalistLanier Lebby AlstonHand Middle SchoolSouth Carolina AffiliateProgram Title: “Scarves of Comfort”2026 AAFCS National Teacher of the Year Merit FinalistSarah Catherine Fowler, CNWEDecatur High SchoolGeorgia AffiliateProgram Title: “Culinary Arts in the Real-World”The AAFCS Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by Goodheart-Willcox Publisher, and was established in 1974 to recognize exemplary teachers who utilize cutting-edge methods, techniques, and activities to provide stimulus and visibility to Family and Consumer Sciences in elementary and secondary education.The Teacher of the Year award and the Merit Finalists recognition highlight the invaluable contributions of educators who inspire and empower students to succeed in Family and Consumer Sciences. AAFCS commends Shawna Wilson, Lanier Lebby Alston, and Sarah Catherine Fowler for their outstanding achievements and for their tireless dedication to shaping the future of education.American Association of Family & Consumer Sciences (AAFCS – www.aafcs.org ) The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (AAFCS) is the only professional association for Family and Consumer Sciences ( FCS ) students and professionals from multiple practice settings and content areas. For over 100 years, AAFCS has provided leadership and support to professionals whose work assists individuals, families, and communities in making informed decisions about their well-being, relationships, and resources to achieve optimal quality of life. AAFCS members are located worldwide, with the largest concentration in the United States.Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Family and Consumer Sciences or FCS is the field of study focused on the science and the art of living and working well in our complex world. The field represents many areas, including human development, personal and family finance, housing and interior design, food science, nutrition, and wellness, textiles and apparel, and consumer issues.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.